Panasonic LUMIX G100 – The Ideal Camera For Solo Content Creators

The Panasonic Lumix G100 is a swanky new compact mirrorless geared toward the solo content-creator on the go. The G100 is the culmination of all of Panasonic’s features and components.

Ideal for vlogging, it comes in a single light-weight body, and with an accessible price-tag for such a high quality camera.

Using the LUMIX G100, the amount of thought that has gone into making the process of solo vlogging as simple as possible is immediately obvious. The camera can easily be operated with one hand, weighing in at only 345g, and the specially designed grip-tripod features integrated shutter and record buttons for easy control while on the go. You might think that filming yourself with a camera and grip would be clumsy and difficult to control, however the flip around screen and 5-axis video stabilisation lets you walk around and keep yourself perfectly in frame all with stabilised ultra-smooth 4k video.



LUMIX G100 – A VLOGGER’S DELIGHT

Part of the difficulty with filming on the go can be competing with professional quality audio-recording. The Lumix G100 has an answer for this as well, being the first compact mirrorless from Panasonic to feature their unique OZO-audio from Nokia. The OZO- audio uses three high quality microphones and works with the inbuilt facial recognition technology, which keeps your face permanently in focus, to emphasise sound coming from the direction of the faces in focus.

LUMIX G100

Finally, when the time comes to share your content it can all be done wirelessly, sending your crisp new images and movies to your mobile device for editing and posting without any delay.

My main question before using the Panasonic LUMIX G100 was how a camera brand can compete with the quality and ease of use of modern smartphones, eSpecially in the arena of vlogging. However I found that when compared with my Samsung Galaxy S10+ there were a few features that really made a difference.

First and foremost, the feeling of holding an ergonomic grip when filming myself is much more natural than holding a square phone at arms length. The next big difference was in the audio quality. My phone picked up everything on a busy walk through town, and the sound was overwhelming when compared to the targeted directional audio from the OZO on the camera; coupled with the silky smooth stabilised footage made for a much more professional looking clip.

LUMIX G100

There was also a huge difference in the kind of video and photos you can take with it. Using the 24-64mm kit-lens the field of view was much wider than on a traditional smart phone allowing you to capture so much more single handedly. The low-light performance also far exceeded my phone, even on night mode, due to the increased sensor size of the 3/4ths sensor size.

All up, my doubts about the continued relevance of specialised mirrorless cameras were clearly unfounded as it was made quite obvious that there is a reason Panasonic lumped all these features together in one specialised vlogging device. The world of professional solo vlogging and content creation is alive and well and made easy with the Panasonic Lumix G100 mirrorless.

LUMIXG100 Pricing

DC-G100GN-K – Body only: RRP $1099

DC-G100KGN-K – Kit with LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH. MEGA O.I.S. lens (H-FS12032E-K): RRP $1299

DC-G100VGN-K – Kit with H-FS12032E-K lens and DMW-SHGR1E Tripod Grip: RRP $1399

For further information, visit www.panasonic.com.au