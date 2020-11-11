Pause Fest 2021: Democratize Innovation To All

The festival for business and creativity, Pause Fest, has confirmed the event will run in 2021 – and will be its biggest to date.

Pause Fest 2021 – named Changes – will migrate from its Melbourne home to the online world for the first time, running 1-12 March 2021. The festival will have a focus on how the best leaders are built in the hardest of times and our agility to respond and adapt to rapid changes.

The Virtual Festival Experience

Pause Fest’s transition to the online arena means the festival is expected to pull its largest crowd to date. There will be 20,000 tickets made available as the festival is able to open itself up to a truly global audience. In a major development, Pause Fest is also donating up to 10,000 festival tickets to the not-for-profit (NFP) sector.

George Hedon, CEO and Founder of Pause Fest

Next year’s festival is going to be unlike any other virtual event experience.

“Pause Fest has always been at the forefront of what is new and exciting,” said George Hedon, its founder and CEO. “Moving the event online doesn’t mean it’s Pause Fest on Zoom – no way. Next year’s festival is going to be unlike any other virtual event experience. We remain committed to delivering a festival that is as bespoke and awe-inspiring as the years before.”

“Pause Fest has always strived to bring innovation into the everyday and for everyone. Technology opens up so many new opportunities to enhance accessibility. Moving the festival online totally transforms how many people we can reach out to. Next year, we can truly welcome anyone and everyone to Pause Fest.

Pause Fest 2020 Trailer

“We’re giving away up to 10,000 tickets to our partners in the not-for-profit sector, worth $750,000. These will go out to a range of backgrounds that have been disadvantaged, deterred or discriminated from fully participating in the world of tech and innovation. We’re all about democratising access to innovation. To apply, please visit the website and fill in the expression of interest.”

Speakers Line Up

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage and interact with over 100 speakers from Australia and around the world, bringing together innovative minds from the global business, tech and creative community.

Pause Fest 2020 Pannel

Danielle Krettek, Principal and Founder, Google Empathy Lab (USA)

Principal and Founder, Google Empathy Lab (USA) Dirk Ahlborn , CEO, HyperloopTT (USA)

, CEO, HyperloopTT (USA) Christopher Gerty , Exploration Spacesuit (xEMU) Informatics Lead, NASA (USA)

, Exploration Spacesuit (xEMU) Informatics Lead, NASA (USA) Lee Hatton , Executive Vice President, Afterpay (AUS)

, Executive Vice President, Afterpay (AUS) Myleeta Aga Williams, Director – Content, Netflix (Singapore).

Our goal is to create a program that gives attendees more valuable content, flexible viewing options and opportunities to engage with every aspect of the entire festival.

“Instead of our usual three day format, Pause Fest 2021 will take place over a fortnight. All of the sessions will be 50 per cent shorter than usual, as we know our online attention span is limited. Our goal is to create a program that gives attendees more valuable content, flexible viewing options and opportunities to engage with every aspect of the entire festival.”

More announcements on the specialised programming session types and full speaker line up will be made later this year.

Tickets are on sale here. NFP organisations are invited to fill in an expression of interest here to apply to the 10,000 ticket giveaway.