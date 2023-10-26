    Perfect Potion Humidifier – Aromatherapy for Relaxation

    on 27 October 2023
    Lavender Pixabay at Pexels

    My physiotherapist recommended I try a humidifier at night to help with better sleep. So straight after a deep tissue massage, I bought one from my local Perfect Potion shop.

    Perfect Potion Humidifier Box Contents

    I bought a dark brown wooden (look) aromatherapy diffuser. The box contained the diffuser and a cord, and a small booklet with instructions.

    The packaging was mostly cardboard, so it will be easy to recycle it.

    Perfect Potion Humidifier Features:

    The humidifier features:

    • Gently diffuses essential oils with ultrasonic vibrations
    • Generates a cool mist in your bedroom
    • Displays mood-enhancing coloured lights
    • Natural wood look body
    • Operates for up to 4 hours
    • Automatic stuff off at low water level

    It was light and easy to carry home in my backpack.

    The box promises to “create an aromatherapy haven with certified organic pure essential oils and the world’s best aromatherapy blends. The perfect way to diffuse essential oils for health and wellbeing at home or in the workplace.”

    The Wooden Aromatherapy Diffuser uses ultrasonic waves to vaporise water and essential oils. As a result, it produces a cool and aromatic mist.

    It took me a couple of goes to work out the best way to use it. I like to add 5 drops of lavender and set it run overnight. (But only every second night). I prefer the light blue colour.

    12-month warranty.

    How to Buy Aromatherapy Essential Oils

    My massage therapist recommended the Positive Vibes scent. You can ask the staff at Perfect Potion for recommendations. I like to smell the scents before I buy anything.

    I have used Australian brands like Perfect Potion, Tinderbox and Springfields. You can buy these online or at your local health food shop.

    It may be more cost-effective to purchase them in a gift pack. I love my Australian Essentials oils kit. It smells like a lush bush forest. Think lemon myrtle, broad-leafed peppermint eucalyptus, lemon-scented eucalyptus, tea tree and blue mallee eucalyptus.

    I’m lusting after the Snooze and Snuggle bedroom trio and the Little Box of Sweet Dreams. Both of these would make great gifts for family or friends.

    Some perfumes make me sneeze. I don’t like ylang-ylang. You need to be really careful about smells as it can trigger an emotional response.

    Research has shown that teachers wearing perfumes have an impact on student learning.

    Save Money on Your Aromatherapy

    My massage therapist said he likes to add water to his essential oils to make them last longer. He puts a couple of drops in a plastic spritzer bottle. Then he uses it as an air freshener.

    You can make your own beauty products. Think relaxing face masks, lip balms, bath bombs and more. If you make some of these beauty products in bulk, then you can give out affordable presents at Christmas.

    Aromatherapy Books and Courses

    If you’d like to learn more about aromatherapy, then Perfect Potion has a great range of resources. Look out for these great books:

    • Aromatherapy and Chakras by Salvatore Battaglia
    • Aromatree by Salvatore Battaglia
    • The Complete Guide to Aromatherapy – Third Edition
    • DIY Pure Plant Skin Care by Carolyn Subbin
    • Australian Essential Oil Profiles – by Deby Atterby
    • The Complete Guide to Aromatherapy – by Salvatore Battaglia

    You can take an online workshop with Perfect Potion or take a Salvatore Battaglia Masterclass. Some of these courses include:

    • The Chemistry of Essential Oils
    • Rare Japanese Essential Oils
    • Aromatherapy – bridging lifestyle medicine and functional medicine
    • Aromatherapy and Insomnia
    • Aromatherapy and Detoxification
    • Aromatherapy and Stoicism
    • Aromatherapy and Archetypes
    • Aromatherapy and Women’s Heath
    • Aromatherapy Beginner Bundle
    • Creative Blending
    • Aromatherapy for Winter Wellness
    • Introduction to Holistic Aromatherapy
    • Aromatherapy for pregnancy, labour and babies
    • Stroking the Fire
    • Sleep and Relax with Aromatherapy
    • Easy blends
    • Festive Season mini-DIY aromatherapy workshop

    About Perfect Potion

    Perfect Potion is the dream of passionate and qualified Aromatherapists, Naturopaths and Acupuncturists, Salvatore Battaglia and Carolyn Stubbin. Founded in 1991, and born from a passion for natural therapies, Perfect Potion is an Australian, family-owned pioneer in the creation of unique, sustainable, certified natural and organic aromatherapy and skin care preparations.

    Find out more at the Perfect Potion website.

