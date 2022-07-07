Philips PicoPix Max TV Is A Portable Home Theatre For Your Gaming And Streaming Nights

The motto for the newly-launched Philips PicoPix Max TV is ‘Streaming everywhere, gaming anywhere’ and it’s easy to see why because it brings a full interactive entertainment universe using a True 1080p Full HD display and built-in Android TV, along with built-in 2.1 speakers delivering high quality sound so you get a truly immersive cinematic experience anywhere you want it.

Philips Projection has just launched the PicoPix Max TV and this all-in-one standalone entertainment unit which will project whatever you’re streaming onto your wall or screen – anywhere in your home or your back yard. The PicoPix Max has a high-performance projector which will take your home entertainment to the next level by allowing you to project a 120-inches of high quality picture onto your living room wall or in your back yard onto a screen.

So you can invite all your neighbours around for a State of Origin night and watch it in the back yard or plan a big party for the FIFA World Cup and watch that in your home somewhere. Even better, you can hold gaming tournaments and everyone can see what’s happening on the big screen. The PicoPix Max TV has you covered for any of these events and you can bring it out for these special times if you don’t want to keep the large screen setup in your home all the time.

The Philips PicoPix Max TV is a convenient and portable way to build yourself a home theatre setup and it supersizes your content by delivering an immersive display, built-in Android TV and 2.1 speakers.

As Dan Mamane, President of Screeneo Innovation SA, says: “At Philips Projection, we’re always looking to break new ground, which is why we’re thrilled to announce the PicoPix Max TV, the state-of-the-art product in portable entertainment. As an extension of our high quality range of portable projectors, the PicoPix Max TV offers the best viewing experience and high-end features for ultimate convenience.”

Streaming everywhere, gaming anywhere

With the native 1080p True Full HD resolution, 4 channel LEDs and a TI DLP Cinema technology chip, users can relax by watching their favourite movies, TV shows, or play games on the large 120-inch and a best-in-class resolution display with HDR10.

The Philips PicoPix Max TV gives you a home theatre anywhere you want it – in the back yard or at a friend’s house – wherever you like.

Go back-to-back bingeing on your favourite series as the Philips PicoPix Max TV is Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ certified and incorporates the Google Assistant, Chromecast and a battery that lasts up to four hours.

You can benefit from this full seamless viewing experience which comprises bespoke AI-driven Auto Focus, Auto Keystone correction (vertical +45 degree), multiple image correction, 4-corner correction, and a light sensor for adaptive brightness.

You can hold sports nights or even gaming tournaments at home with the Philips PicoPix Max TV.

Settle back and experience the booming sound of these deep, immersive 2×12 watts built-in 2.1 speakers with a dedicated DSP. Through the bass-rich vibrations, the Philips PicoPix Max TV will turn into your portable audio system and keep the party going for up to 10 hours, even when the projector is off, using the Bluetooth 5.0 BoomBox mode.

You can connect to notebooks, smartphones or your favourite console for a gaming session thanks to the low 16ms input lag and 60Hz refresh rate. Get connected as much as you need via HDMI or USB-C Video and play all your media via USB thanks to the built-in multimedia player.

The Philips PicoPix MaxTV comes with HDMI and USB-C video cables and comes in at around the $1,499 mark at the usual Australian retailers.

