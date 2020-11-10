Physicist Dr Cathy Foley Named Australia’s Chief Scientist

World renowned physicist Dr Cathy Foley has been named as the next chief scientist, commencing her appointment in January of next year. She will be the second woman, following astronomer Penny Sacket, who held the role from 2008 to 2011.

Dr Foley is currently CSIRO’s Chief scientist and will take over the role after Alan Finkel finishes his term next month. Accepting the role, she said: “It’s a chance to serve the nation in a way that will allow science and technology to be able to assist the government in addressing the many challenges confronting us right now.”

“Also to encourage the youth of today to see that science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) are really a way forward to have careers that are exciting and well paid and something that will contribute to society.” Dr Cathy Foley

Her extensive research career in all areas of STEM both at home and abroad also led to her appointment as a Member of the Order of Australia this year due to her developments for women in physics.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews is hopeful for the future, acknowledging Dr Foley’s strong link between industry and research.

“Like me, Dr Foley is also a strong advocate for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and her lived experience will make her an important role model for aspiring young scientists,” she said.

Dr Foley’s appointment comes during a momentous week for women not only in science but also in politics. Kamala Harris has become the first woman elected as the US vice-president.

Kamala Harris, US Vice President-elect

Paying homage to the women who came before her during her speech on Saturday night, she stated the importance of protecting democracy and creating a better future.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” she said. Kamala Harris, US Vice President-elect



Meanwhile Melinda Gates had this to say about the outcome of this week’s US Presidential election.

“A historic election in a historic year. I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to help end the pandemic and lead an inclusive recovery.

“It’s true that our government still has a long way to go to reflect the diversity of our country. But now that we have elected Kamala Harris as the first woman and person of colour to serve as Vice President, we are closer than ever before. What’s more, a record number of women ran for office and won this year.

“By marching for gender equality, protesting for racial justice, and demanding opportunity for everyone, Americans have shown what the nation can and should be. I hope the new administration will fight every day to make this vision a reality.”

Women Love Tech thanks Max Wilson for his story