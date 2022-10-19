Playstation Gifts That Gamers Will Love

With the Christmas season fast approaching, it’s never too early to start thinking of special gifts for your loved ones. Whether it’s for the diehard tech fanatic in your life, the casual gamer looking to pick up something new, or that person who is just starting out in the magical world of gaming, these Playstation products make the perfect gift for anyone.

The latest games for PlayStation 5 & 4:

The sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters.

On PS5, feel your journey through the Norse realms with immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality of the DualSense controller or gain the upper hand in battle with multidirectional 3D Audio; hear enemies approaching from any direction.

Release Date – 9 November, 2022

RRP $124.95 AUD

The Last of Us Part I has been completely rebuilt from the ground up using Naughty Dog’s latest PS5 technology PS5 including fast loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense’s haptic feedback which brings environments to life with sensations of subtle falling rain, the crunch of stepping on snow and more.

Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, and explore the events that changed the lives of Ellie and Riley forever in the prequel chapter, Left Behind.

RRP $124.95 AUD

The culmination of everything Polyphony Digital has learned over a quarter century of game development bringing the best features from the history of the franchise.

Whether you’re a competitive or casual racer, collector, tuner, livery designer or photographer – find your line with a staggering collection of game modes including fan-favourites like GT Campaign, Arcade and Driving School.

On PS5, from the subtle bumps of the tarmac to the grooves of the kerb, feel your position on the road through the immersive haptic feedback of your DualSense controller. Sense the position of other cars and drivers with unparalleled clarity through 3D Audio, and watch the sun glint against the curves of your car with the power of ray tracing.

RRP $109.95 AUD

From Dutch developer Guerrilla comes the sequel to 2017’s award-winning Horizon Zero Dawn, recently confirmed as a future series at Netflix. Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West – a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats.

Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.

Enjoy a new level of immersion on PS5. Get closer to each fight Aloy takes on with the DualSense haptic feedback, and feel the tension in the string of your bow with adaptive triggers. Experience the vast world in stunning detail at an enormous scale, and listen to the landscapes come to life around you with Tempest 3D AudioTech.

RRP $124.95 AUD

Playstation Plus Subscription Tiers:

PlayStation Plus is the gift that keeps on giving! Unleash their full power of play with access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts on games from PlayStation Store, games to play and download each month, 100GB of cloud storage and more.

PlayStation Plus Essential: No change to the regular PlayStation Plus. Gain access to online play as well as two free PS4 games and one free PS5 game every month as well as exclusive discounts!

1 month subscription RRP $11.95 AUD

3 month subscription RRP $33.95 AUD

12 month subscription RRP $79.95 AUD

PlayStation Plus Extra: Includes the previous Essential tier benefits as well as a catalogue of over 400 downloadable PS4/PS5 games.

1 month subscription RRP $18.95 AUD

3 month subscription RRP $54.95 AUD

12 month subscription RRP $134.95 AUD

PlayStation Plus Deluxe: Includes the previous Essential/Extra benefits as well as a catalogue of classic PlayStation PS1/PSP/PS2 games. These classic games now include different display options, the ability to rewind and some even include trophies.

1 month subscription RRP $21.95 AUD

3 month subscription RRP $63.95 AUD

12 month subscription RRP $154.95 AUD

Playstation 5 Accessories:

The DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5 provides an awesome gaming experience with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback technology that immerses gamers in the on-screen action, and features a built-in mic and headset jack. It comes in five galaxy-inspired colours: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink and the all-new Grey Camouflage.

White RRP $109.95 AUD

Cosmic Red RRP $119.95 AUD

Midnight Black RRP $109.95

Starlight Blue RRP $119.95 AUD

Galactic Purple RRP $119.95 AUD

Nova Pink RRP $119.95 AUD

Grey Camouflage RRP $119.95 AUD (Available 14.10.22)

Customise your PS5 setup with PS5 console covers that match all of the galaxy-inspired DualSense wireless controller colours – in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

Nova Pink RRP $84.95 AUD

Galactic Purple RRP $84.95 AUD

Cosmic Red RRP $84.95 AUD

Midnight Black RRP $84.95 AUD

Starlight Blue RRP $84.95 AUD

Grey Camouflage RRP $84.95 AUD (Available 14.10.22)

Smaller gifts:

PlayStation®Store Wallet Top-Up

A great gift for gamers to browse through a large collection of games or add services to their PlayStation experience.

RRP $10 AUD

RRP $15 AUD

RRP $30 AUD

RRP $50 AUD

RRP $100 AUD

