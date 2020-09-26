Podcast To Empower You: Resilience Real-Time with Peta Sigley

Resilience Real-Time with Peta Sigley, Springfox’s Chief Knowledge Officer.

Resilience Real-Time is a fortnightly 15 minute podcast providing listeners with practical, evidence based tips and tricks to build resilience, boost mental wellbeing, and unlock high performance.

Its hosted by Springfox’s Chief Knowledge Officer Peta Sigley. Peta is a resilience expert with over a decade of experience helping people and organisations build resilience and thrive through positive psychology, cognitive behaviour therapy, emotional intelligence and neuroscience. Peta is truly a leader in her field, and a well-known media authority. Her advice on the podcast is both practical and life changing if applied.

The first four episode are available at the Spotify landing page here.

Eudaemonia Podcast

Eudaemonia is a classical Greek word best defined as “human flourishing”. Each episode focuses on a characteristic or daily habit that can enhance our experience of life. Through interviews with researchers, experts and inspiring examples, the podcast explores how we can integrate these elements into our lives and communities and begin to flourish.

Eudaemonia is hosted by Kim Forrester, an award-winning author, educator and consultant, she combines cutting edge science with spiritual philosophy to inspire holistic well-being and fullness of living.



Crappy to Happy

Crappy to Happy is the podcast for people who may be feeling low in energy, mood or motivation and can’t figure out exactly why. The show addresses topics such as escaping the cult of “busy”, overcoming emotional eating, taming self-criticism & perfectionism, achieving goals and ending self-sabotage.

Cass Dunn, a clinical psychologist, chats with interesting and inspiring guests to help listeners find the root of the reasons why they may not be performing at their best. She helps them discover practical ways to make impactful changes to feel happier, more energetic, and more confident.



The Mental Illness Happy Hour with Paul Gilmartin

The Mental Illness Happy Hour is a weekly online podcast that interviews comedians, artists, friends, and the occasional doctor. Each episode explores mental illness, trauma, addiction and negative thinking.

Hosted by comedian Paul Gilmartin, The Mental Illness Happy Hour aims to give people a place to connect, smile and feel the return of hope. Its philosophy is grounded in the myth about mental illness that you are alone and there is no hope. Paul describes the podcast as a ‘waiting room that doesn’t suck’.

