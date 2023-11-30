Prince Harry Tops Audible’s Most Listened To Audiobooks for 2023 

Prince Harry took out the top prize for the most listened to audiobooks of the year and when his much anticipated autobiography ‘Spare’ came out, 50% of the first week sales in Australia came from audio.
According to Audible, our listening hours of memoirs have risen by 19 per cent. This is due to the intimate nature of listening to celebrities’ stories, usually in their own voices.
Over the past year, Audible Australia has seen an 18 per cent growth in member listening.
Globally, customers average more than two hours of listening per day to Audible content while relaxing, on the go, during their daily routine. The most popular genres are Science fiction and fantasy, Personal development, Mystery, thriller and suspense, Romance, Biographies and memoirs.
Fun fact: Audible members download nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.
Here is the list of the most popular stories on Audible this year.
Top 5 Audiobooks of 2023
- Spare by Prince Harry
- Atomic Habits by James Clear
- The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- Never Finished by David Goggins
Audible Original Highlights from 2023:
- The Greatest Menace: The Runaway with Patrick Abboud
- GEM by Hugh Van Cuylenburg
- Sex Therapy: Sessions with Chantelle Otten (#1 podcast in Australia for 2023)
- POWER Talks with Kemi Nekvapil
- Desi Down Under by Mithila Gupta
- First Eat with Nakkiah Lui (won Best Factual Podcast at the 2023 Australian Podcast Awards)
- Lonely Harts Radio by Adeline Knight
- House of Skulls with Marc Fennell
Audible Original Highlights Coming in 2024:
- Sleep Sound with Cody Simpson, Natalie Imbruglia and Pallavi Sharda
- This is Not a Game with Marc Fennell
- Sex Therapy: Session with Chantelle Otten, Season 2
2023 celebrity memoirs
- Karma by Boy George (launched 9 November)
- My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (launched 7 November)
- Big Mouth by Matt Preston (launched 7 November)
- The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (launched 25 October)
- Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith (launched 17 October)
- Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger (launched 10 October)
- Down the Drain by Julia Fox (launched 10 October)
- Making It So by Patrick Stewart (launched 3 October)
- Pageboy by Elliot Page (launched 6 June)
- Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton (launched 14 March)
- Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson (launched 31 January)
- Spare by Prince Harry (launched 10 January)
1Data from the 2023 Audible Compass Survey, conducted by the market research institute Kantar Public and commissioned by Audible.