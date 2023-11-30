Prince Harry Tops Audible’s Most Listened To Audiobooks for 2023 

Prince Harry took out the top prize for the most listened to audiobooks of the year and when his much anticipated autobiography ‘Spare’ came out, 50% of the first week sales in Australia came from audio.

According to Audible, our listening hours of memoirs have risen by 19 per cent. This is due to the intimate nature of listening to celebrities’ stories, usually in their own voices.

Over the past year, Audible Australia has seen an 18 per cent growth in member listening.

Globally, customers average more than two hours of listening per day to Audible content while relaxing, on the go, during their daily routine. The most popular genres are Science fiction and fantasy, Personal development, Mystery, thriller and suspense, Romance, Biographies and memoirs.

Fun fact: Audible members download nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.

Here is the list of the most popular stories on Audible this year.

Top 5 Audiobooks of 2023

Audible Original Highlights from 2023:

Audible Original Highlights Coming in 2024:

Sleep Sound with Cody Simpson, Natalie Imbruglia and Pallavi Sharda

This is Not a Game with Marc Fennell

Sex Therapy: Session with Chantelle Otten, Season 2

Celeste Barber fuelled Audible sales with this ad

2023 celebrity memoirs

