Professional Hairdresser Judges The Best Hairstyling Apps

Women Love Tech loves curating the best apps for you and it’s clear from the amount of views we get – you all want to know the best hairstyle apps. So we decided to get some expert help to ensure you make sure you pick the right hairstyle for you.

International hairdressing professional, Isabelle Brard, gave us her top picks for hair apps and her verdict on what is most useful for people particularly during this tough confinement time without the help of hairdressers.

Perfect365

Perfect365 is one-tap makeover. The best digital makeup and personal styling app. Look like a model in your selfies! No. 1 Photo and Video app in 67 countries, with 55 million users and counting!

Isabelle Brard says: “Perfect 365 is a good app that is easy to use. It helps you see which makeup is best for your skin type, your eye-colour, choose between strong and natural tones. In terms of your hair, this app lets you see what hair colour could suit your skin complexion and your overall look. Then, to create your final look, you’ll need advice and help from your hairdresser.”

Hairstyle Magic Mirror

Magic Mirror Change your look, allows you to experiment with many new and fascinating hairstyles and lots of different colour variations. Take a picture to your friends or your girl and have fun to change their look.

Isabelle Brard says: “The Magic Mirror app gives you a fake hairstyle effects. The results don’t seem real at all.”

Modiface

Hair Color by ModiFace is one of the best apps out there in terms of realism, accuracy and choice. When you want to try a different colour or add some shine, it’ll blend in naturally without all the blockiness.

Isabelle Brard says: “Modiface app doesn’t give you many options. You can trial a small selection of styles at first, but then you’ll have to buy a package straight away in order to access more hairstyles. The hair colour results are just ok!”

Style My Hair: Try On Hair Colours by L’Oréal

The perfect companion before your hair appointment. Choose the colour and shade that suits you the most and for the first time, thanks to 3D hair technology, you can move around and flip your hair.

More than just for a makeover, it’s also helpful for hair tips and inspiration.

Isabelle Brard says: “Style in Hair is a great professional hair app. It features great photos that are professionally explained, and the mood board offers a wide selection of colour. That said, the 3D feature to try on the colours and styles is not very accurate and looks different than what the Mood Board shows. If I were you, I would stick to the Mood Board for your inspiration needs.”

Hairstyle Lite

Looking for a new hairstyle? Just not sure what will suit you? Upload your picture – try on a new hairstyle, see if suits you? Plus 15 free hairstyles in various lengths to try on and option to buy style packages with more than 600 hairstyles in total.

Isabelle Brard says: “Although there are a lot of options to choose from, Hairstyle Lite produces fake-looking colours and the suggested styles are looking old-fashioned and outdated. This hair app is better suited for taking fun photos rather than choosing your next hairstyle.”

As a professional, I feel the best app to use is Style in Hair for its beautiful images and styles to choose from. Another app worth trying is Perfect 365. It’s good for the different shades of colour and for determining which suit your skin complexion. I also don’t mind the makeup feature, it gives you a great idea of how far you can go with your makeup style.

About Isabelle Brard

Isabelle Brard

Isabelle Brard is a creative hairdresser and educator, who was born and raised in Paris where she also commenced her professional career.

Isabelle developed her Passion for Hair and Beauty under the guidance of Master Parisian hairstylists, photographers, and fashion designers. She has always loved challenges, innovation and creativity.

Today, she is back in Australia working in Mosman, Sydney.