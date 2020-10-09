Property Expert Michelle May Shares Her Favourite Property Apps And Podcasts



Michelle May, one of Australia’s leading buyers agents in the property industry , shares with us the apps she can’t live without, the podcasts she plays on repeat and what her clients are addicted to when they’re buying property.

The apps I can’t live without

Michelle May

RP Data Pro

This is the bible of the property industry. I couldn’t live without it. It has 20 years worth of property data that I use to help confirm property data to ensure my clients are getting the right information. It’s a total business efficiency tool for me. I am able to generate answers really quickly and most importantly, accurately. I’m also always on the go so having this data on my phone is a lifesaver.

APM Pricefinder

I also can’t live without the Pricefinder app. Like RP Data Pro, it’s a property intelligence platform with comprehensive property data. Property professionals thrive on data and it helps us to advise our clients more accurately and efficiently.

What I’m tuning into

Sydney Property Insider

Well, I actually co-host this one based on how we believe people should be educated about property. It has simplified, bite size commentary on how people can navigate buying the right property, at the right price. We look at what people should consider with regards to the current state of the market and we also interview leading industry experts and business owners in the property industry.

We found that no one was actually doing a podcast specifically about the Sydney market and its many micro markets within. Marcus and I are both really passionate about providing real information and knowledge without the sales spiel so that buyers and vendors out there can make better property decisions along the way.

Mark Bouris – The Mentor

I always feel inspired after listening to this podcast. I find it helps set me on the path for new ideas for growth. I like listening to other business owners with a story to tell too – and some of the challenges they face along the way. It puts realism back into the business world.

Work like a Woman – Mary Portas

Mary Portas is a straight talker and I like that! She is an incredibly smart business woman, and her podcast focuses on doing ‘business with heart’. It’s a grounding style of podcast that covers business and societal values as well. This podcast is excellent brain food for me!

What my clients love

Domain and Real Estate apps

And why wouldn’t they? It’s a menu of what’s on offer in the area they’d love to buy or invest in. It shows everything that is for sale ‘on market’ and has great visual elements to help people short-list their perfect home. It’s a no-brainer app for home buyers.

Instagram and Pinterest

This is all about living the dream. My clients get so much inspiration about what they love in a home and what the best attributes they require are by looking through these social apps. You can search by categories and hashtags and it takes you on a never ending path of wonder! I also love these inspiration tools – except I need to use them when I have a bit of time on my hands, you can get totally caught up in the scrolling!

Property Unpacked podcast by Domain

There is something for every buyer with this podcast. What we love about it is that it covers buyer behaviours and trends. It helps shape the way the industry evolves and unpacks the topic so informatively!