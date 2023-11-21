    Three Celebs Celebrate Three Years of PS5 by Sharing The Joy of Gaming

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 22 November 2023
    PS5 Three year anniversary

    What do a muso, a mixed martial artist and a man who makes people laugh as a profession have in common? Well, if we’re talking about singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana, former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker and comedian Mark Samual Bonanno, who recently joined the PS5 three year anniversary celebrations, it is an absolute love of gaming. 

    To mark the milestone and celebrate 36 months of entertaining Aussies, PlayStation Australia has taken a unique approach, collaborating with some of the country’s most influential personalities. And, although the gathered trio may have assembled from different fields, they revealed one commonality in their ‘Feel it Now on PlayStation 5’ video –  an intense love of gaming and an excitement to share some of the amazing experiences they had enjoyed with a console and controller combined.

    For Tash Sultana, gaming goes beyond a pleasurable pastime. And, instead offered a a form of escapism that allowed her to immerse herself fully. Describing it as “childlike, nostalgia and social (you can share a bond with someone else you may have never met!)”, the Triple J favourite emphasised the rarity of activities that enabled her to actually be completely focused. 

    “Gaming is such an escape for me. There are very few things where I can fully focus completely. When I play music, I can do that, and when I game, I can do that too. It’s total escapism. Loving it makes me lose track of time, and when I finish, I want to do it all over again,” she said.

    On the other hand, Rob Whittaker, a mixed martial artist known for his physical prowess,
    admitted he found a different kind of strength in the immersive experiences offered by gaming. “Gaming is such a big part of my life. The sense of wonder and adventure you get from exploring the new worlds on the PS5 is second to none.”  And while the immediate comparisons between cages and consoles may not appear obvious, Rob revealed that much like a bout in the ring, the PS5’s cutting-edge technology transported him to unexplored realms filled with wonder and adventure. With the ability to experience an unparalleled sense of awe while navigating virtual landscapes.

    Finally, for Mark Samual Bonanno (a member of surrealist comedy group Aunty Donna), gaming is a form of magic. “The storytelling possibilities within the gaming world captivate me”, he said. Emphasising the unique ability of games to immerse players in narratives and deliver an unparalleled form of entertainment. The kind that allows players to step into the shoes of characters. To make consequential decisions. And to truly feel the emotional weight of their choices.


    Patrick Lagana, Director of Marketing at PlayStation Australia, praises the power of gaming to extend beyond those with a public profile. And with the number of female gamers on the rise, the time is opportune for the release of a number of upcoming titles and cutting-edge hardware. These include Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarök, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. As well as the PS VR2, Access controller, Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, and PlayStation Portal. Which all allow women from all walks of life to continue to craft larger-than-life experiences, from behind a console! 

    To further celebrate the PS5 Three Year Anniversary PlayStation Australia is also holding its biggest-ever sale for Black Friday. The console and the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – recently nominated for Game of The Year – are available for $724.95. A huge $180 in savings from the RRP of $904.95.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

