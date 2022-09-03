Your Quick Guide To The Latest From PlayStation

September 4, 2022
PlayStation Plus

Here’s your quick guide to the latest from PlayStation including accessories, console covers and subscriptions.

PlayStation 5 Accessories

DualSense Wireless Controller

By using the cutting-edge PS5TM DualSense Wireless Controller, you can take part in a gaming experience that is affluent and far more engaging. Enjoy complete immersion with the controller’s responsive triggers and haptic feedback. It’s also an excellent way to give your gaming setup a splash of colour with a brilliant shade of blue, or maybe red would be more to your liking.

Price list availabe:

  • Cosmic Red:  RRP $119.95 AUD 
  • Midnight Black: RRP $109.95
  • Starlight Blue: RRP $119.95 AUD
  • Galactic Purple: RRP $119.95 AUD 
  • Nova Pink: RRP $119.95 AUD 

PS5 Console Covers

If you want to give your setup the finishing touch it needs try a console cover that matches. The colours are vibrant and twill make your PS5 console look the business.

Price list availabe:

  • Nova Pink: RRP $84.95 AUD
  • Galactic Purple: RRP $84.95 AUD
  • Cosmic Red:  RRP $84.95 AUD
  • Midnight Black: RRP $84.95 AUD
  • Starlight Blue: RRP $84.95 AUD

PlayStation Plus Subscription Tiers

PlayStation Plus helps you release your full potential in-game with features like online multiplayer, unique discounts on PlayStation Store purchases, titles available for download on a monthly basis, as well as 100GB of cloud storage.

Options available from PlayStation Australia:

PlayStation Plus Essential: There will be no changes to the standard PlayStation Plus plan. Get access to online play, as well as two free PS4 games plus one free PS5 game per month, in addition to receiving unique discounts and deals.

PlayStation Plus Extra: Includes all of the features of the Essential tier that came before it, in addition to a library of over 400 downloadable PS4 and PS5 games.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe: Includes the Essential and Extra advantages from before, in addition to a back library of PlayStation PS1/PSP/PS2 games. Some of these classic games even include awards, and you can change the screen resolution and start from the beginning if you mess up.

PlayStationStore Wallet Top-Up

Price range: RRP $10 – $100

If you are after gift ideas, you can treat your pals or family to a PlayStation Store Wallet Top-Up and that way they can pick their own products to fill their needs.

