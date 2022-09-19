Ramp Up Your iPhone 14 Experience With These Cool Accessories

Alice Duthie
on September 20, 2022
iPhone 14 Accessories

The iPhone 14 has just dropped, so what better time is there to ramp up your smartphone experience?

The features of the new iPhone include an ‘Always-On’ notification display, location sharing via satellite, crash detection, camera upgrades, and longer battery life. The launch was announced at an online event live streamed from the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple’s Cupertino, California campus.

So in celebration of everything shiny and new, here are some handy accessories to pair with the latest iPhone.

HiRise 3 Wireless Charging Stand

HiRise wirelessly charges your new iPhone 14, Apple Watch, and AirPods using less desk space than an iPhone. The space-saving design ends the clutter of multiple chargers and uses only one plug. HiRise holds your MagSafe iPhone upright to easily read notifications and tap snooze – without even lifting your phone. 

Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

iPhone 14

Power wirelessly and navigate hands-free while driving with the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger. Featuring Qi wireless charging, an easy magnetic attachment, and modern aluminium design, the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger makes powering your iPhone a breeze no matter where you’re headed – whether it’s commuting to work, driving for ride share, or taking on your next road trip.

AirSnap for AirPods Pro

iPhone 14

To match the sophistication of your new iPhone 14, check out this sleek AirPods charging case.

AirSnap is a leather case designed to protect, carry and charge your AirPods Pro or AirPods (3rd gen.) + Wireless Charging Case. Tucked inside AirSnap, your Wireless Charging Case is protected, while allowing you to charge AirPods wirelessly or via cable. 

Satechi Magnetic 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

iPhone 14

This wireless charger quickly powers your iPhone (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), & AirPods Pro (5W) simultaneously. The easy-to-use magnetic connection keeps your device in your desired view, and the stand adds a modern touch to your workspace by minimising messy cables.

PowerPic mod Wireless Charger

iPhone 14

The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customisable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock.

Forte for iPhone

iPhone 14

This modern wireless charging stand magnetically holds your phone vertically or horizontally for hands-free use. The platform tilts up to 70° to create the perfect viewing angle or charging pedestal.

To read more about the iPhone 14, click here.

Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

