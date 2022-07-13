Review: Cute Retro Typewriter Keyboard by Yunzii

I was intrigued by the retro Yunzii keyboard after seeing it on Instagram. I recently bought a new iPad tablet, but was stuck out of town and frustrated trying to write a long article.

I love using the retro keyboard with my iPad when I’ve had enough of sitting at the regular computer all day working remotely.

The box contains a card with instructions, a blank notepad, 2 AAA batteries, and an extra colour keycap (red escape key).

You’ll need to pair your keyboard with your device using Bluetooth. It took me a few attempts but I had it working in around 5 minutes.

The Yunzii retro keyboard features:

Bluetooth 5.0 to a maximum of 33 ft

Multi-device holder at the perfect angle for viewing

You can connect up to three devices, including a PC, mobile phone and tablet PC

84 keys (membrane type)

Special colour keycap

2 steps of height adjustment by turning both sides of the dial buttons

Compatible with Android, iOS, Windows and Mac

Safety tested for Hazardous Substances

The keyboard features two-tone colour round keycaps with 12 multimedia hot keys.

The retro keyboard is available in midnight blue, classic white, mint green, ivory butter and baby pink.

There is a handy built-in tablet holder, but you can also use it for a mobile phone. The two silver knobs turn the legs out so you can type at an angle.

The keyboard is compatible with Android, iOS and Windows.

Note: The ACTTO B303 and B305 keyboard models have slightly different body shapes.

The Yunziii keyboard is a cute addition to my portable desk setup. It’s ideal if you need to type up an email or quick document.

About Yunzii

Founded in 2018, Yunzii is a group of keyboard enthusiasts who have extensive and professional experience in industrial designing and keyboard manufacturing.

We insist on providing users with mechanical keyboards of the highest standard.

We’ve partnered with outstanding keyboard factories worldwide, which produce top-notch keyboards for many well-known keyboard brands over the years. We can assure you that our keyboard will never let you down.

Our goal is to bring excellent performance, advanced innovations and product satisfaction to every customer. Moving forward, we will be tirelessly figuring out ways to come up with products that help users optimize their typing experience, always giving your fingers the comfort they deserve.

Yunzii website: https://www.yunzii.com/