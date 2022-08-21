Review: HTVRONT Heat Press for Custom Vinyl Projects

Review: HTVRONT Heat Press for Custom Vinyl Projects

Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on August 22, 2022
HTVRONT heat press

HVRONT has an Easy Heat Press where you can print full t-shirt designs easily and professionally in minutes. 

It is ideal for crafts, especially making your own t-shirts and custom gifts.  It’ll be perfect if you have volunteered to add numbers to a sports team or surnames to jerseys.

The easy heat press is light and promises to give an even amount of temperature through the pad (whereas, an iron is hotter at the tip).

It has an automatic shutdown and three different pressure modes. It is suitable to use with various textile materials and objects, such as cotton, silk, fibre, plush and polyester.

The temperatures are in old-fashioned Fahrenheit. It’s annoying you can’t change this to Celsius.

The heat press is reasonably easy to use – after you have read the instructions.

Turn it on and select the temperature button. Change the heat to your desired temperature. Then select the duration in seconds.

The logo button will be red. When it turns green the heat press is hot enough to use. Move it over your item and select the logo button. It will count down the required seconds (and flash), and then indicate when to take it off.

Depending on your vinyl and material you may be doing a cold or hot press. This is whether you can peel it off straight away, or leave it to be cool to touch before removing the transfer contact paper.

Before you try the heat press make sure you have the correct vinyl and preferably a heating mat or an ironing board. I’d recommend experimenting with some old material or calico before going ahead with your desired design.

If you are doing a design on a t-shirt, you can fold it and mark out the centre points. You might like to place the design 5 cm below the neckline, and an equal distance from the sides of the shirt. You can also fold over your vinyl and lightly crease it at the edges so you know the middle points.

The HTVRONT is available in mint green and raspberry red.

About HTVRONT

HTVRONT produce a range of high-quality heat transfer and adhesive vinyl products for design printing. It aims to improve a designer’s experience, from cosplayers to budding fashion designers and craft-loving families. 

Avatar
By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Brisbane-based technology reviewer and writer, Emma Crameri is a regular contributor for Women Love Tech. Passionate about all things tech, she has worked on ICT projects, online education and digital marketing. An early adopter, with both Android and Apple devices, Emma is also the Editor of the Brisbanista website.

View more

trends News

Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022
women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

LEGO at Darling Harbour for World Play Day lifestyle
LEGO Celebrates 90 years of Play at Sydney’s Darling Harbour
Lucy Cooper
on August 22, 2022
lifestyle
Don’t Know What To Get Dad For Father’s Day? Here Are 23 Great Ideas.
Alice Duthie
on August 18, 2022
sports images lifestyle
Getty Images Calls For More Authentic Representation And Visual Parity Of Women In Sport
Kate Rourke
on August 16, 2022
funeral lifestyle
How to Memorialize Someone on Facebook Who’s Passed Away
Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on August 13, 2022
Samsung Z Fold4 news
Samsung Announces The New Galaxy Z Series Smartphones With Some Wild Pre-order Offers
Pamela Connellan
on August 11, 2022
LEGO Play Day news
Brick By Brick – LEGO Celebrates 90 Years On World Play Day
Pamela Connellan
on August 10, 2022

More WLT News