Review: Huawei Smartwatch Watch Fit 2

Huawei recently released a range of smartwatches including the Watch Fit 2 which is packed with innovative health-focused features.

The watch is easy to use with the support of slide and touch gestures. You’ll need to spend some time learning the interface.

The watch lets you transfer files by tapping your smart devices together. It has a built-in animated fitness coach with over 97 personalised workouts.

The watch has 9-axis IMU sensors including an Accelerometer sensor, a Gyroscope sensor, a Geomagnetic sensor and an Optical heart rate sensor.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 features:

1.74-inch full view display

Bluetooth calling

Healthy living shamrock

Durable battery life

Quick workout animations

Automatic SpO2

Independent music playback

Scientific sleep monitoring

97 workout modes

The box contains a watch with a wristband, charging port and instructions.

The charging port is magnetic so it works best with the computer. It’ll be fully charged in around 65 minutes. There is up to 10-days of battery life.

The active watch is available in midnight black, Sakura pale pink, and isle baby blue, while the classic version is available in moon white.

I found the watch face way too large for my small wrist. Although the watch is sold as unisex, I found the design masculine.

Huawei Smartwatch Watch Fit 2 is well priced for the range of features, and if you like the design, it’s worth adding to your shortlist.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com