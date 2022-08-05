Review: Huawei Smartwatch Watch Fit 2

Review: Huawei Smartwatch Watch Fit 2

Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on August 5, 2022
huawei smartwatch fit

Huawei recently released a range of smartwatches including the Watch Fit 2 which is packed with innovative health-focused features.

The watch is easy to use with the support of slide and touch gestures. You’ll need to spend some time learning the interface.

The watch lets you transfer files by tapping your smart devices together. It has a built-in animated fitness coach with over 97 personalised workouts.

The watch has 9-axis IMU sensors including an Accelerometer sensor, a Gyroscope sensor, a Geomagnetic sensor and an Optical heart rate sensor.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 features:

  • 1.74-inch full view display
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Healthy living shamrock
  • Durable battery life
  • Quick workout animations
  • Automatic SpO2
  • Independent music playback
  • Scientific sleep monitoring
  • 97 workout modes

The box contains a watch with a wristband, charging port and instructions.

The charging port is magnetic so it works best with the computer. It’ll be fully charged in around 65 minutes. There is up to 10-days of battery life.

The active watch is available in midnight black, Sakura pale pink, and isle baby blue, while the classic version is available in moon white.

I found the watch face way too large for my small wrist. Although the watch is sold as unisex, I found the design masculine.

Huawei Smartwatch Watch Fit 2 is well priced for the range of features, and if you like the design, it’s worth adding to your shortlist.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com

Avatar
By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Brisbane-based technology reviewer and writer, Emma Crameri is a regular contributor for Women Love Tech. Passionate about all things tech, she has worked on ICT projects, online education and digital marketing. An early adopter, with both Android and Apple devices, Emma is also the Editor of the Brisbanista website.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

laptop stand neck pain reviews
Have Neck Pain From Slouching Over Your Laptop? Check Out These Laptop Stands.
Alice Duthie
on July 15, 2022
cats gadgets
5 Best Gadgets for Your Furry Friends in 2022
Lucy Cooper
on July 15, 2022
Black and Decker Dustbuster Pivot Vac reviews
Review: Black and Decker’s Cordless Hand Vacuum
Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 15, 2022
yunziii retro keyboard reviews
Review: Cute Retro Typewriter Keyboard by Yunzii
Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 13, 2022
reviews
Fancy New Earbuds? Check Out Belkin’s New SOUNDFORM Range
Alice Duthie
on July 8, 2022
Withings ScanWatch fitness and sports
Withings ScanWatch Helps You Take Care Of Your Mind – And Your Body
Pamela Connellan
on June 30, 2022

More WLT News