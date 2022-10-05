Review: Soocas X3U Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Soocas sells one of the bestselling electronic toothbrushes in Asia. I was keen to try the X3U Sonic Electric Toothbrush to see how it compares with my old one.

The electric toothbrush has strong vibrations which took a couple of days to get used to. Although the instructions do recommend you start with the gentle setting first.

I like how you can swap the heads for different purposes. In addition, I love the hard carry case for travelling and storing all the parts.

Just add your toothpaste and hit the start button. The toothbrush warms up to full speed so you’ll have time to place it in the right spot. For example, I like to start at the top back. Then it kicks in proper.

Soocas Electric Toothbrush Features:

39,600 vibrations per minute in sonic frequency

2-minute smart timer

30 second zone detection to remind the user to switch to a new brushing zone

Quick 4-hour charge for 30 days of battery life

DuPont soft and non-metal implant bristles

4 brush modes: cleaning, sensitive, gentle and whitening

Vibration increases gradually within the first 5 seconds to prevent causing any mess

IPX7 waterproof

The box contains a sonic toothbrush, three different brush heads, a hard travel case, a user manual and a UBS-C cable.

It is clinically proven to remove more plaque up to 7 times compared to using a traditional toothbrush.

The Soocas X3U Sonic Electric Toothbrush is good value and worth adding to your shopping cart.

About Soocas

Founded in 2015 by Even Meng or Fan Di Meng, SOOCAS is a company that focuses on R&D and the design of electrical personal care products. Some of the product categories Soocas has to offer are electric toothbrushes, water flossers, shavers, and hair dryers. In addition, Soocas also offers complementary products such as toothpaste, mouthwash, and essential oils for hair.

Soocas’ headquarters are located in Shenzhen with other locations in Guangzhou and Beijing. The core R&D team is experienced in designing electrical products. Soocas focuses on research and developing innovative technologies to improve our customers’ lives in order to increase their standards of living.