Review: Soocas X3U Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Review: Soocas X3U Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on October 6, 2022
soocas electric toothbrush

Soocas sells one of the bestselling electronic toothbrushes in Asia. I was keen to try the X3U Sonic Electric Toothbrush to see how it compares with my old one.

The electric toothbrush has strong vibrations which took a couple of days to get used to. Although the instructions do recommend you start with the gentle setting first.

I like how you can swap the heads for different purposes. In addition, I love the hard carry case for travelling and storing all the parts.

Just add your toothpaste and hit the start button. The toothbrush warms up to full speed so you’ll have time to place it in the right spot. For example, I like to start at the top back. Then it kicks in proper.

Soocas Electric Toothbrush Features:

  • 39,600 vibrations per minute in sonic frequency
  • 2-minute smart timer
  • 30 second zone detection to remind the user to switch to a new brushing zone
  • Quick 4-hour charge for 30 days of battery life
  • DuPont soft and non-metal implant bristles
  • 4 brush modes: cleaning, sensitive, gentle and whitening
  • Vibration increases gradually within the first 5 seconds to prevent causing any mess
  • IPX7 waterproof

The box contains a sonic toothbrush, three different brush heads, a hard travel case, a user manual and a UBS-C cable.

It is clinically proven to remove more plaque up to 7 times compared to using a traditional toothbrush.

The Soocas X3U Sonic Electric Toothbrush is good value and worth adding to your shopping cart.

About Soocas

Founded in 2015 by Even Meng or Fan Di Meng, SOOCAS is a company that focuses on R&D and the design of electrical personal care products. Some of the product categories Soocas has to offer are electric toothbrushes, water flossers, shavers, and hair dryers. In addition, Soocas also offers complementary products such as toothpaste, mouthwash, and essential oils for hair. 

Soocas’ headquarters are located in Shenzhen with other locations in Guangzhou and Beijing. The core R&D team is experienced in designing electrical products. Soocas focuses on research and developing innovative technologies to improve our customers’ lives in order to increase their standards of living. 

Avatar
By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Brisbane-based technology reviewer and writer, Emma Crameri is a regular contributor for Women Love Tech. Passionate about all things tech, she has worked on ICT projects, online education and digital marketing. An early adopter, with both Android and Apple devices, Emma is also the Editor of the Brisbanista website.

View more

trends News

Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022
women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

fitness and sports
Thinking About Purchasing A Fitness Tracker? Here Are Our Top 5
Alice Duthie
on October 4, 2022
Pnau music
Flextival: Samsung Celebrates Immersive Music Experience
Women Love Tech
on September 30, 2022
Grace Gaustad Shines a Light for World Mental Health Day | Women Love Tech lifestyle
Grace Gaustad Shines a Light for World Mental Health Day
Mary Grace
on September 27, 2022
Top 10 Must 'Read' Eco-Fiction and Sustainability Audiobooks lifestyle
Top 10 Must ‘Read’ Eco-Fiction and Sustainability Audiobooks
Lucy Cooper
on September 25, 2022
Elvis Costello lifestyle
The Best Of The Music World Join The Global Citizen Festival 2022. Here’s What’s On
Mary Grace
on September 20, 2022
telehealth lifestyle
What Is InstantScripts?
Women Love Tech
on September 13, 2022

More WLT News