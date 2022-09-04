Review: Therabody Wave Solo To Massage Out Your Kinks

on September 5, 2022
The Therabody Wave Solo is a quiet vibrating ball for massaging out your kinks.

It is lightweight, powerful and ergonomically designed. There is a range of different vibration zones to help release tension. It provides focused treatment in a compact design.

The box contains a Wave Solo, a charging cable, a drawstring bag for storage, a user manual and a sticker.

After charging the ball with a USB cord, you can try it out. There are three intensity settings for a customized experience. There’s 120-minute battery life.

The Wave Solo is made with hypo-allergenic texturized silicone. It is suitable to use all over your body.

You can use the ball without connecting it via Bluetooth to the dedicated Therabody app. The app provides over 80 routines with a video library. It will demonstrate how to use the devices with step-by-step guides for percussive therapy.

I like to use the Wave Solo ball while sitting at my desk, or while watching television in the evening. The vibration noise is noticeable but not annoying. When the battery is flat, I’ll swap to the wave duo or the original Theragun Prime.

The Therabody Wave Solo is my favourite after-gym device. It’s great for use in-between massage treatments.

About Therabody

Therabody was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand’s gold standard Therabody percussive therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance.

By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Brisbane-based technology reviewer and writer, Emma Crameri is a regular contributor for Women Love Tech. Passionate about all things tech, she has worked on ICT projects, online education and digital marketing. An early adopter, with both Android and Apple devices, Emma is also the Editor of the Brisbanista website.

