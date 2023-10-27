    Roberta Flack’s Killing Me Softly With His Song Is Reimagined With AI For Sleep

    on 28 October 2023
    Killing Me Softly Soundscape

    If you love the Killing Me Softly With His Song track by Roberta Flack then you’ll be able to enjoy the latest collaboration with Rhino Entertainment and Endel’s AI technology which reimagines the classic song as soundscapes for focus, relaxation, and sleep.

    As the Grammy-award winning celebrates it’s 50th anniversary, the song and other tracks from the album have been reimagined with a new purpose in mind – sleep.

    Listed as one of the greatest songs of all time by the likes of Rolling Stone magazine, Roberta’s version has been commercially covered more than 130 times, including the iconic 1996 version by The Fugees.  

    Together with Rhino Entertainment and Roberta Flack, Endel has released three soundscape albums built from the original stems of “Killing Me Softly With His Song:” one for focus and productivity, the second for relaxation, and a third for sleep. Based on scientific principles, each album has a distinct sonic style according to its function, and is woven with instantly recognisable vocals and sounds from the singer’s original song. 

    Respectfully repurposing Flack’s original recording via AI, these soundscapes bring out entirely new facets of the beloved classic, showing how powerful and surprising it can be when well-known tracks are transformed into functional soundscapes. Fans will experience the rolling bass, haunting vocals, and other elements in a whole new way.

    roberta flack
    Roberta Flack: image credits

    Oleg Stavitsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Endel says about the collaboration: “Roberta Flack’s song is a Soul masterpiece, and this is the first time that Endel has reworked a classic song in this way. We strived to treat the source material with utmost respect and wanted to create something special for the song’s 50th anniversary. We love the end result and we see this as further proof that Endel can create functional music that benefits both artists and their listeners.” 

    Roberta’s personal manager, Suzanne Koga adds: “Roberta has always believed in the power of music to shape and inspire change. In 2010 when she created the Roberta Flack Foundation, she never dreamed of a world where she could participate in a functional music program that could help people improve the quality of their lives. The new frontiers of AI and functional music give Roberta a new door of opportunity to step through as a part of the future of music and technology in a way that helps the world to grow.” 

    These three releases in collaboration with Rhino Entertainment are further fruits from Endel’s strategic partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG), with Endel reworking iconic music past and present from the group’s illustrious catalog into functional music. 

    ABOUT ENDEL

    Endel is an AI sound wellness company headquartered in Berlin. It uses patented AI technology to create soundscapes for sleep, focus, and relaxation, across an ecosystem of award-winning apps, and on digital streaming platforms. Its scientifically-validated sounds, created with top artists including Grimes, James Blake, and Miguel, have drawn an audience of 3 million monthly listeners/users across its platforms. A pioneering leader in AI and functional music.

    ABOUT RHINO ENTERTAINMENT

    You may remember Rhino for its catalogue of music including the Eagles, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin,The Doors, Chicago, Ray Charles, Phil Collins, The Ramones, and The Monkees. The catalogue development and marketing division of Warner Music Group was founded in 1978. It contains more than 5,000 releases.

    Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly and Publisher of the Hearst Group in Australia, responsible for Harper's BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan and madison magazine. Robyn is the owner and editor of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company AR TEch produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM. She is also a 2022 B&T Women In Media Awards Finalist and a multiple Finalist in the 2022 Samsung Lizzie's Awards.

