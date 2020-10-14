Ryan Reynolds New Movie – Free Guy – Streams In December

The same studio which brought you the Deadpool movies will release its latest film, Free Guy, in cinemas and streaming online by early December. Not only does it star the infamous Ryan Reynolds – he’s also one of the main producers for the film.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds and programmer – Jodie Comer. Taika Waititi – well-known New Zealand director, also stars in the film.

In Free Guy, Reynolds stars as a bank teller (known as Guy) who discovers he is actually a non-player character (NPC) player in an open-world video game. He decides to become the hero of his own story — one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it’s too late.

Thanks to a program developed by programmers Milly (Comer) and Keys (Joe Keery) inserted into Free City (the video game) by the publisher Antoine (Waititi), Guy becomes aware of his world being a video game and takes steps to make himself the hero. He aims to save the game before the developers can shut it down.

The movie is based on a story by Matt Lieberman and screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. It’s produced by a quite a few people including: Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Made by 20th Century Studios, the movie is not rated yet. Stay tuned because this movie has all the signs of being a whole lot of fun. For more on what’s streaming this month, take a look here.