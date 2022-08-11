Samsung Announces The New Galaxy Z Series Smartphones With Some Wild Pre-order Offers

Samsung Electronics has just announced the release of five of its newest products including the latest Galaxy Z Series range of smartphones, Galaxy watches and ear buds. Each product has a pretty amazing pre-order offer and these are available now.

The Galaxy Z Series smartphones includes the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 – and these phones come with a flagship camera, larger screen and more performance and power. Pre-order offers on the Flip4 and Fold4 include trade-in offers of $500 or a free Galaxy Watch5, valued at up to $649. For more about pre-order offers, you can visit here.

Available from 128GB, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in two models including the base and Bespoke editions, retailing from $1,499. The Galaxy Z Fold4 starts from $2,499 with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB memory variants. All Z Series smartphones.

Australia will also release the expanded Galaxy Watch5 series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Available in two models – the Watch5 Pro is a good fit for the sporty, performance-minded outdoor athlete and the Watch5 is an everyday, customisable lifestyle watch.

Pre-orders for all devices begin on 11th August, with on-sale kicking off 2nd September.

Garry McGregor, Vice President for the Mobile Experience Division of Samsung Electronics Australia said this about the new range: “The new Galaxy Z Series range is the generation of foldables that will see the category become mainstream. Adoption cues are steadily growing from the volume of Foldable devices ‘in the wild’, increasing consumer online search trends, indication of purchase intent, app optimisation and more.

“We know there’s been a doubling in consideration for foldables among 18 – 45-year-olds and Gen-Z specifically showing a colossal 273% increase since last year. Without a doubt foldables have more than emerged, they’ve arrived and have a bright future. The foldables market is predicted to continue its rapid growth, more than doubling in 2023 and the fact Samsung Australia has maintained year-on-year pricing we see this being very much the case in this market.

“We’re proud to have established this category and of where they have evolved to today. The journey has had its challenges but to overcome them, we listened and put feedback into action with improvements to all key areas from design, durability, usability, affordability, power, app optimisation and more.

“We’re interested in seeing how Australians take to Fold4 and Flip4 as a proven premium market. The form factor has a history of piquing the interest of those historically loyal to other brands. Flip especially with 28% of users activating a device having come from another ecosystem. They each also have distinct customer profiles that we’ve been able to tailor the improvements to suit their needs. The Galaxy Z series is the most complete foldable phone yet.”

“Furthermore, we know there is a clear desire for an ecosystem of connected products. That is why we are especially excited for our latest additions to the Galaxy portfolio of wearables as well as the all new Watch5 Pro. They offer our customers supreme audio and improved health and well-being functionality – bringing the best of the best.”

“It is a very exciting time for the category and with the full support from our partners, offering complete ranges of colour skews, memory variants at the best value, we know our customers in Australia are going to love these new devices.”

The Galaxy Z Series smartphones will be available from the Samsung eStore and Experience Stores, as well as retail and telco partners.

