    Samsung Galaxy A54 Review: Strong Performance with an Intelligent Design

    Natalie Silberberg
    on 28 November 2023
    Samsung Galaxy A54 Samsung Galaxy A54

    It is surprising when any phone at a $699 price point poses better value-for-money than a company’s flagship; however, in my opinion, this is absolutely the case for Samsung’s Galaxy A54. Across almost all areas, the Galaxy A54 put up a strong performance with its intelligent design immediately evident.

    The clean, minimalist, chic design and glass finish of the A54 is a refreshing look which I thoroughly enjoyed, contrasting with the increasingly crowded back designs of many phones today. This complemented the phone’s impressive Full HD+ screen, with slim bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate which made day-to-day use of this phone a dream. There is little to fault with this phone when scrolling social-media or watching TV besides occasional dips in the refresh rate when using particularly resource-intensive apps, or several apps at once. Moreover, I found this phone’s display to perform well in all settings, with sunlight rarely posing an issue to visibility.

    Although I don’t often push my phone to its limits through app use, l spend long periods without access to a charger. Thus, I was particularly pleased by the A54’s 5000mAH battery which towers over many higher-end phones today. Although not capable of wireless charging, I did not find this to be a hindrance, making it most days without even considering a second charge.

    A surprising strength of the A54 was its IP67 rating which made beach trips and listening to music in the shower a stress-free experience. This, combined with the phone’s strong 5-year  support policy, renders it a viable and strong option for any potential long-term owners. However, for such owners, the A54’s plastic frame should be a consideration. Although I enjoyed the phone’s lightweight nature, I did at times worry about its durability as a plastic and glass design.

    Samsung Galaxy A54
    Samsung Galaxy A54 is amongst the best value-for-money phones out today.

    Despite its many strengths, where this phone falls short, I believe, is in aspects of its camera capabilities.  As with most mid-range phones, performance in good lighting was strong, with the 50-megapixel F/1.8 main, 12 megapixel ultra wide, and 5-megapixel macro rear cameras producing high-quality photos with particularly vibrant colors – an effect of Samsung’s processing which I found enhanced most photos. However, taking high quality photos in dimmer lighting was at times a challenge, with the phone’s night-mode being effective only when the subject was entirely still for several seconds. The Galaxy A54 has an acceptable 32-megapixel front camera which neither impressed nor disappointed, as well as adequate video capabilities with recording available up to 4K/30p, although this too struggled in dim-lighting at times. If I were to summarize camera performance, it is by no means poor for the phone’s price point, however simply isn’t as impressive as other aspects of the A54’s design.

    It appeals to me that for anyone considering a mid-range phone, the A54 should be amongst the front runners. If display quality, battery life, aesthetic design, and functionality are a priority, it is a no-brainer. For those who prefer to focus on a phone’s camera capabilities, the A54 may not be out of the running, but is by no means as competitive as in these other areas. What is entirely clear to me, is that the A54 far exceeded any expectations that I had for a phone at this price, and that it is amongst the best value-for-money phones out today.

    The Galaxy A54 5G (RRP $699) is available in two colour options, Awesome
    Graphite and Awesome Violet.     More Info here

    Natalie Silberberg
    By Natalie Silberberg

    Natalie Silberberg reviews tech products for Women Love Tech. Along with being an avid gamer, she is studying medicine.

    View more

    trends News

    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    Cricut Joy Extra reviews
    Cricut Joy Xtra Review: Get Crafty And Make Stickers, Cards, And T-shirts
    Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 November 2023
    reviews
    Withings ScanWatch Review: Makes Health Tracking Easy
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 21 November 2023
    New smartphones 2023 Apple Iphone 15 reviews
    Six Smartphones You Can Buy Right Now
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 31 October 2023
    Lavender reviews
    Perfect Potion Humidifier – Aromatherapy for Relaxation
    Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 October 2023
    Girl drink from a BlendJet reviews
    BlendJet – Features and Lisa Frank Collaboration
    Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 18 October 2023
    Jovs 4d Laser Light Mask skin reviews
    We Skipped The Salon For This At-Home Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device … And We Don’t Regret A Thing
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 10 October 2023

    More WLT News