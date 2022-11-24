Samsung Is Taking 50% Off Flip3 Mobiles And Big Dollars Off TVs And Tablets For Black Friday

Pamela Connellan
on November 24, 2022
Samsung Z Fold4

Black Friday is nearly here and Samsung has come up with some hot deals, taking big bucks off it’s latest range of mobile devices, TVs, soundbars, home appliances, monitors, and storage solutions. If you’ve been watching Samsung’s latest releases and thought “nice” but a bit out of your ballpark, then now’s the time you may be able to treat yourself or someone close to you.

These Black Friday deals are available at the Samsung Online Store and some authorised retailers. The good thing is you can take some time to choose because they’re available from now actually and then all the way through to Monday 28th November. These special products are:

Samsung S22
Samsung is offering the Galaxy S22 Ultra range with $500 off.

For mobiles, tablets and wearables

  1. Take 50% of the Galaxy Z Flip3 range.
  2. Take $500 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra range.
  3. Take 50% off RRP on the Galaxy Buds Live.
  4. Save $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi.
Samsung TV
And take a whole lot more dollars off Samsung’s range of Smart TVs.

For TV and soundbar

  1. Save $3000 on The Premiere Triple Laser 4K Smart Projector – available from now until 7th December.
  2. Save $1000 on the recently released S95B OLED 4K Smart TV – available from now until 28th November.
  3. Save $7000 on the cinematic 98″ QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) – available from now until 28th November.
  4. Take 50% off RRP on the HW-Q930B Q-Series 2022 (Black) Soundbar – available from now until 4th December.
  5. Save $1,300 on the 85″ The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) – available from now until 28th November.

For home appliances

  1. Take 50% off RRP on selected and award-winning Air Purifiers – available from now until 30th November.
  2. Take $150 off select vacuums in the BESPOKE Jet range, including the brand new Jet Bot AI+  – available from now until 29th November.

For monitor and storage solutions

  1. Take 35% off RRP on the 27″ Odyssey G32A Gaming Monitor – available from now until 29th November.

See below for a table with some of these offers so you can see what you’ll need to pay.

For more info or to dig into this season’s deals yourself, visit the Samsung online store here.

Latest Shopping Trends and Tips To Be A Savvy Shopper This Black Friday￼
Pamela Connellan
By Pamela Connellan
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Pamela Connellan is a journalist specialising in writing about the tech industry and how we can work towards changing the gender bias in this industry. She has a keen love of everything tech - especially how to keep it sustainable. She also covers what's streaming, why it's interesting and where to watch it.

