    Here’s What Dr Cathy Foley, Misha Schuber And Kate Pounder Said About The $393 Million Industry Growth Program

    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 November 2023
    Dr Cathy Foley

    Chief Science Officer Dr Cathy Foley, Science & Technology Australia CEO Misha Schubert and Tech Council of Australia CEO Kate Pounder welcomed today the opening of the Industry Growth Program as “a powerful accelerator for more R&D” in Australia. 

    The $392 million Industry Growth Program, which opened today, aims to support start-ups and small business to scale their operations with economy-boosting R&D. It will provide matched grant funding of up to $5 million to innovative Australian businesses. 

    The program was officially opened today by Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic and Minister for Small Business Julie Collins. 

    The new Industry Growth Program will be a powerful spur for more and better R&D in Australia – and has been designed to help more of our country’s remarkable innovative small businesses to become medium-sized businesses,” said STA CEO Misha Schubert. 

    “It can turn more great Australian ideas and innovations into the products, services, and jobs of tomorrow – strengthening complexity in our economy and securing tomorrow’s prosperity. 

    “STA has long advocated for greater support to help outstanding Australian research to bridge the ‘valley of death’ to commercialisation and to connect up existing programs to deliver mass and momentum.  

    “This program will powerfully advance that goal – and be a powerful complement to Science & Technology Australia’s bold vision of training Australia’s first entire generation at scale of ‘bench-to-boardroom’ scientist-entrepreneurs.

    “STA is also very pleased the new program will gather diversity data from the outset – something we championed strongly in the program design.” 

    Kate Pounder, Tech Council of Australia CEO
    Kate Pounder, Tech Council of Australia CEO

    TCA CEO Kate Pounder said while Australia has produced some great global success stories in the tech sector, scaling remains a major challenge for many Australian startups.
     
    “The Industry Growth Program will provide much-needed support to help translate great ideas into more jobs,” she said
     
    The new program supports the “Shots on Goal” research launched by the TCA at its inaugural National Tech Summit earlier this year, which revealed that the survival rate of startups in Australia at the scaling stage is much lower than in the United States. Without action on the investment environment, the research revealed that Australia will face a $53 billion scaleup funding gap by 2030. 
     
    “Australia has built a strong tech ecosystem over the last 20 years, with a vibrant tech startup sector and 28 unicorn companies valued at over $1 billion,” said Kate.
     
    “However, Australia remains a challenging place to scale a tech startup compared to leading countries like the United States, particularly due to funding availability.
     
    “This challenge is faced across the tech sector and is particularly pronounced in critical tech companies in capital-intensive sectors like quantum, AI and robotics.”
     
    The Shots on Goal Report noted that fixing our scaleup challenges is vital because it is these medium-larger size firms that produce substantial economic benefits, including a significant number of jobs for Australians. 
     
    “Initiatives like the Industry Growth Program will be essential if Australia is going to become a global tech leader and improve its record on commercialisation and scaling,” added Kate. 
     
    “Past government funding programs have been credited as a key factor in the growth of some of Australia’s most successful tech firms, such as Canva and Atlassian.”

    Catherine Livingstone AO, in her 2023 Ralph Slatyer Address on Science and Society, reflected on the opportunities the Industry Growth Program represents for the sector. 

    “The announcement of the Industry Growth Program is very welcome because, even to the extent that venture funding for early-stage translation is available, the dilution through low valuations and subsequent funding rounds means that control, and IP, passes to the Venture Capitalists who often represent offshore interests. 

    “This is particularly important for IP in sectors which are just emerging, such as Space, Cleantech, and Quantum Computing and in which Australia has world leading IP and capability. 

    “We need to acknowledge that the innovation system is global and will not be optimising for Australia’s national interest.” said Catherine Livingstone. 

    She reflected on the turbulence of business through the development of Cochlear’s bionic ear, and the important enabling function that the Government and Business sectors played in ensuring the innovation remained an Australian innovation. “In short, the Public Interest Grant saved the bionic ear from the Valley of Death,” she said. 

    Today, the company Cochlear accounts for more than 60 per cent of the global market for bionic ears. 

    Dr Cathy Foley
    Dr Cathy Foley

    Dr Cathy Foley, Australia’s Chief Scientist, posed that Australia has a scale-up problem, not a start-up problem. 

    “Medium-sized businesses, key to innovation, are underrepresented and struggling. By international comparisons, Australia’s industry structure is heavily skewed to micro businesses.” 

    She is also the Deputy Chair of the Industry Innovation and Science Australia (IISA) Board that today released their Barriers to collaboration and commercialisation report. In it, IISA shared findings that in 2017, 94% of businesses in Australia employed fewer than ten people. This compares to 62 to 67% in Germany, Canada and the United States. 

    “Our domestic market in Australia is small, and that’s why our businesses stay small,” said Dr Foley. 

    “Many priority industries in Australia have a low Revealed Comparative Advantage. These industries would require disruptive innovations to compete in international markets.” 

    About Science & Technology Australia 
    Science & Technology Australia is the nation’s peak body representing more than 115,000 scientists and technologists. We’re the leading policy voice on science and technology. Our flagship programs include Science Meets ParliamentSuperstars of STEM, and STA STEM Ambassadors.   

    About the TCA
    The Tech Council of Australia is the peak industry body for Australia’s tech sector. Providing a trusted voice for Australia’s technology industry, with over 160 members, the Tech Council comprises the full spectrum of tech companies.

    Tags
    R&D
    Avatar
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

    Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly and Publisher of the Hearst Group in Australia, responsible for Harper's BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan and madison magazine. Robyn is the owner and editor of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company AR TEch produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM. She is also a 2022 B&T Women In Media Awards Finalist and a multiple Finalist in the 2022 Samsung Lizzie's Awards.

    View more

    trends News

    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    Chat GPT news 2 news
    Chat GPT News: Why Open AI Hired (and Fired) Three CEOs in One Week!
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 27 November 2023
    Cyber Monday Tech Deals 2023 news
    The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals You Can Score Today
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 27 November 2023
    Black Friday facts 2023 news
    Five Super Interesting Black Friday Facts we Just Had to Share
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 27 November 2023
    Losing Lena - Why Removing One Image Will End Tech's Original Sin news
    Losing Lena – Why Removing One Image Will End Tech’s Original Sin
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 25 November 2023
    Vinay Samuel, CEO and founder of Zetaris Data trends 2024 news
    Eight Data Trends That Will Have Their Moment in 2024
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 21 November 2023
    news
    Winners Of The Accelerating Women Category Announced For The 2024 Telstra Best of Business Awards
    Alice Duthie
    on 9 November 2023

    More WLT News