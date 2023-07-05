Scientist Dr Alex Carthey Wins 2023 HATCH Accelerator Program For Her Life-Saving ReHabitat Pods

Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 5, 2023
Dr Alex Carthey

Six incredible HATCH teams pitched their initiatives to a judging panel at Taronga Park Zoo in Sydney last week. Each of the founders showed their tremendous passion and drive as change-makers for a greener future.

hatch
HATCH program winner Dr. Alex Carthey (left) with Taronga Conservation Society Australia’s CEO, Cameron Kerr. Photo credit: Guy Dixon

As one of the mentors for the HATCH, it is wonderful to see Dr Alex Carthey, the Founder of ReHabitat was named the overall winner for her life-saving habitat pods. She was also voted the People’s Choice Winner. Dr Carthey’s innovative start-up ReHabitat creates ‘habitat pods’ – biodegradable shelters that protect ground-dwelling wildlife from predators after bushfires.

Women Love Tech asked Dr Carthey about her experience with the HATCH Accelerator Program, and how she will use the $50,000 grant to make a positive impact.

Dr Alex Carthey, the Founder of ReHabitat
Dr Alex Cathey has been named the winner of Taronga Conservation Society Australia’s HATCH Accelerator Program HATCH 2023. Photo credits: WWF Australia
  • What does winning this programme and the grant from the Taronga Conservation Society Australia mean to you?

This win validates the belief and hard work I’ve put into this project, as well as the support and backing of all my collaborators, colleagues, and friends. The money means that the dream is now a reality, and we will be able to provide an effective emergency response for wildlife come the next bushfire season.  

  • How will you spend the grant funds?

We will do a big production run of habitat pods to create a stockpile that will be ready for rapid deployment when the next bushfires hit. Getting the pods out as quickly as possible after the fire is absolutely critical if they are to have maximum effect. 

  • What would you say to people thinking of joining HATCH next year?

Absolutely, you should apply! The experience has been phenomenal. The support, the opportunities to meet amazing people, and the sheer volume of learning have all completely transformed me from someone with an idea, into a CEO with a business, a plan, and a deep-seated belief that I can make this happen and have a positive impact on the world. 

If you are interested to learn more about these inspiring ventures, watch the team’s Pitch Videos here and for those who missed the evening, you can also replay the HATCH Pitch Event 2023.

Avatar
By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly and Publisher of the Hearst Group in Australia, responsible for Harper's BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan and madison magazine. Robyn is the owner and editor of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company AR TEch produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM. She is also a 2022 B&T Women In Media Awards Finalist and a multiple Finalist in the 2022 Samsung Lizzie's Awards.

View more

trends News

woman in field trends
L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
Pamela Connellan
on December 28, 2022
trends
Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 27, 2022
TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on December 27, 2022

health News

sleep health
Find Out How Well You’re Sleeping With The Withings Sleep Analyzer
Pamela Connellan
on March 22, 2023
health
Is Ozempic A Safe Way to Lose Weight and How Does It Work?
Pamela Connellan
on March 12, 2023
Philips Air Purifier health
If You Thought ChatGPT Was The Only New Tech With AI Then Think Again – Philips New Air Purifier Range Has AI In Spades
Pamela Connellan
on February 8, 2023

Related News

Lightscape news
Discover The Beauty of The Multisensory Event That Is Lightscape
Zeerak Ayaz
on July 5, 2023
Blue Blocking Glasses news
Looking At Your Computer For Hours? These Glasses Will Block 50% Of The Blue Light
Pamela Connellan
on June 30, 2023
Financy CEO Bianca Hartge-Hazelman Launches Impacter To Drive Gender Equality news
Financy CEO Bianca Hartge-Hazelman Launches Impacter To Drive Gender Equality
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on June 30, 2023
Lelde Smits news
Women Investing: What The Latest ASX Investor Study Reveals About How Women Invest
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on June 29, 2023
spotify musical artwork 1 technology
Create Your Own AI Artwork For Your Spotify PlayList
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on June 28, 2023
Gaming games
What Are The Most Popular Songs Used In Video Games?
Pamela Connellan
on June 28, 2023

More WLT News