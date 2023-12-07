    You’d Never Guess That These Headphones Cost Less Than $300!

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 7 December 2023
    Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones

    In our capacity as women who love tech, we’re tried-and-tested a few wireless headphones in our time. There’s something truly liberating about unplugging from the world and losing yourself to a good tune, podcast or audio book. No strings attached. Unfortunately however, the investment is not always a super affordable one. Hoping to change that are the new Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones.

    With a blend of super impressive tech features and slick design, they look like the kind that you’d expect to drop four-figures for. Plot twist. They only retail for a grand total of $298.37. But can a pair of headphones that promise world-class sound actually deliver for less than $300? We tried-and-tested them to find out.

    Sennheiser Sound is the star

    The standout feature of the ACCENTUM headphones is undoubtedly the Sennheiser Sound, a testament to the brand’s legacy of delivering high-quality audio. The in-house engineered and manufactured transducer system brings music to life with clarity and precision. Whether you’re a casual listener or an audiophile, the Sennheiser Sound adds a layer of richness to your favourite tracks, making every melody resonate with exceptional detail.

    From super sounds to no noise

    One of the key highlights of the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones is their effective Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which blocks out all distractions and allows users to immerse themselves fully in their music. The ANC feature ensures a quiet listening environment, perfect for those who need to concentrate in noisy surroundings. Additionally, the Transparency Mode adds a touch of versatility by enabling users to hear external sounds when needed without removing the headphones, enhancing safety and awareness.

    Customisation is King

    Customisation is at the core of the ACCENTUM experience. Users can tailor their musical journey with various sound modes, including Bass Boost and Podcast mode. The built-in 5 Band equaliser further allows for fine-tuning according to personal preferences, ensuring that your sound experience is truly your own.

    But comfort is Queen

    Finally, beyond performance, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones prioritise comfort with a lightweight and ergonomic design. Crafted for extended use, these headphones are ideal for long music sessions, providing an all-day comfort that doesn’t compromise on style or performance.

