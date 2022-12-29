Shop the Latest Fashion For Women With THE ICONIC App

Frederique Bros
on December 30, 2022
TheIconic fashion

Do I really need to introduce you to THE ICONIC? I don’t think so but just in case if you’ve been living in a desert island… THE ICONIC is the famous shopping online for women, men and kids. But more than that they provide a fashion lens on global trends, sourcing the best fashion has to offer, as well as bringing you all of your favourite international brands and coveted designers.

I personally love their short selection, as I don’t like wearing dressing or skirt, shorts are the perfect items for summer!

With THE ICONIC you will appreciate the service-orientated attitude and the unique shopping experience, offering the highest quality and very latest in all things fashion – from trends and labels, to exclusive offers.

With The Iconic App you can

  • Shop over 10,000 global, local and own fashion brands.
  • Receive instant alerts (push notifications) about exclusive offers and events.
  • View full-screen high definition images to see product features in finer detail.
  • Sync and save your account, shopping bag and wish list to pick up where you left off across all desktop, mobile and tablet devices.
  • Share items with friends and family via Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest & AirDrop.
  • Save your favourite items to your Wishlist. You’ll never need to search for those must-have items again!
  • Check out with fast, easy and secure payment methods.

About THE ICONIC

THE ICONIC is the leading fashion & lifestyle destination in Latin America, the CIS, Southeast Asia and ANZ, connecting over 10,000 global, local and own fashion brands to a market of more than one billion consumers.

The Iconic website: https://www.theiconic.com.au/

https://womenlovetech.com/rent-or-resell-anything-you-buy-from-the-iconic-with-just-a-click/

Credit Imagery: The Iconic/Google

Avatar
By Frederique Bros

Frederique Bros is a contributor for Women Love Tech. Frederique, who launched the website, has more than ten years in multimedia, graphic and web design. Born in France, she lives in Sydney with her French Bulldog Oscar.

View more

trends News

woman in field trends
L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
Pamela Connellan
on December 28, 2022
trends
Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 27, 2022
TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on December 27, 2022

health News

weightloss health
Cutting Through The Fat: The Behaviours Scientifically Proven To Help You Lose More Weight
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 29, 2022
health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022

Related News

woman apps
The Five Best Money Apps To Help You Meet Your Financial Goals
Hannah Lising-White
on December 31, 2022
Home design apps
9 Best Apps to Help You Reach Your Home Renovation Goals
Lucy Cooper
on December 31, 2022
fashion
You Can Now Rent or Resell Anything You Buy From THE ICONIC With Just A Click
Ilona Marchetta
on December 29, 2022
apps
7 Free Hair And Beauty Apps For The Perfect Makeover
Emeric Brard
on December 28, 2022
Fitness Apps apps
Go For A New Year, New You With MyFitnessPal
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 27, 2022
Business woman phone apps apps
What Are The Best Apps For Busy Women?
Alice Duthie
on December 13, 2022

More WLT News