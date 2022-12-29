Do I really need to introduce you to THE ICONIC? I don’t think so but just in case if you’ve been living in a desert island… THE ICONIC is the famous shopping online for women, men and kids. But more than that they provide a fashion lens on global trends, sourcing the best fashion has to offer, as well as bringing you all of your favourite international brands and coveted designers.
I personally love their short selection, as I don’t like wearing dressing or skirt, shorts are the perfect items for summer!
With THE ICONIC you will appreciate the service-orientated attitude and the unique shopping experience, offering the highest quality and very latest in all things fashion – from trends and labels, to exclusive offers.
With The Iconic App you can
- Shop over 10,000 global, local and own fashion brands.
- Receive instant alerts (push notifications) about exclusive offers and events.
- View full-screen high definition images to see product features in finer detail.
- Sync and save your account, shopping bag and wish list to pick up where you left off across all desktop, mobile and tablet devices.
- Share items with friends and family via Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest & AirDrop.
- Save your favourite items to your Wishlist. You’ll never need to search for those must-have items again!
- Check out with fast, easy and secure payment methods.
About THE ICONIC
THE ICONIC is the leading fashion & lifestyle destination in Latin America, the CIS, Southeast Asia and ANZ, connecting over 10,000 global, local and own fashion brands to a market of more than one billion consumers.
The Iconic website: https://www.theiconic.com.au/
Credit Imagery: The Iconic/Google