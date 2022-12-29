Do I really need to introduce you to THE ICONIC? I don’t think so but just in case if you’ve been living in a desert island… THE ICONIC is the famous shopping online for women, men and kids. But more than that they provide a fashion lens on global trends, sourcing the best fashion has to offer, as well as bringing you all of your favourite international brands and coveted designers.

I personally love their short selection, as I don’t like wearing dressing or skirt, shorts are the perfect items for summer!

With THE ICONIC you will appreciate the service-orientated attitude and the unique shopping experience, offering the highest quality and very latest in all things fashion – from trends and labels, to exclusive offers.

With The Iconic App you can

Shop over 10,000 global, local and own fashion brands.

Receive instant alerts (push notifications) about exclusive offers and events.

View full-screen high definition images to see product features in finer detail.

Sync and save your account, shopping bag and wish list to pick up where you left off across all desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

Share items with friends and family via Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest & AirDrop.

Save your favourite items to your Wishlist. You’ll never need to search for those must-have items again!

Check out with fast, easy and secure payment methods.

About THE ICONIC

THE ICONIC is the leading fashion & lifestyle destination in Latin America, the CIS, Southeast Asia and ANZ, connecting over 10,000 global, local and own fashion brands to a market of more than one billion consumers.

The Iconic website: https://www.theiconic.com.au/

https://womenlovetech.com/rent-or-resell-anything-you-buy-from-the-iconic-with-just-a-click/

Credit Imagery: The Iconic/Google