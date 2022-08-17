Simone Biles Stars In New Snap Original Series, 'Daring Simone Biles'

Simone Biles Stars In New Snap Original Series, ‘Daring Simone Biles’

Alice Duthie
on August 18, 2022

Simone Biles’ new Snap Original, Daring Simone Biles, will premiere Saturday, August 20 on Snapchat.

We all know Simone Biles as the fearless gymnast who has won 7 Olympic Gold medals and 25 World Champion medals! Having already achieved 2 World Championship Golds in 2013 at just the age of 16, she has always been commended by many for her perseverance and strength at such a young age.

Unafraid of flying through the air at crazy speeds, it’s without a doubt that Simone loves a challenge.

Now, in the new Snap Original, Daring Simone Biles, we get to follow her as she pushes herself even further out of her comfort zone! Getting off the gym mat, and taking on new challenges, Simone will host her own talk show, interview fellow Olympians, spend the day as a beekeeper, try out DJing, and even compete against her fiancé Jonathan Owens (American football safety for the Houston Texans).

Simone Biles
Daring Simone Biles will premiere Saturday, August 20 on Snapchat

Simone sums up the purpose behind her new series, commenting in the trailer, “The most amazing journeys in life start when you dare to experience something new”.

We’re excited to watch this series, and can’t wait to feel inspired along the way.

New episodes of the 10-part series will air every other day through 7 September, exclusively on Snapchat.

Watch the trailer below, and subscribe to watch the Snap Original here.

Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

trends News

Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022
women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Holberton School news
Are Our Universities Producing Graduates Ready To Join The ICT Sector?
Pamela Connellan
on August 17, 2022
news
Snapchat Releases New Features For Snapchat+ Subscribers
Alice Duthie
on August 15, 2022
Tyler The Creator TikTok news
What’s Trending On TikTok Right Now
Pamela Connellan
on August 14, 2022
Afghanistan film-makers news
One Year On, Film-maker Max Walker Says ‘The Fall Of Kabul Felt Like Leaving My Mates On The Slopes Of Gallipoli’
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on August 14, 2022
Samsung Z Fold4 news
Samsung Announces The New Galaxy Z Series Smartphones With Some Wild Pre-order Offers
Pamela Connellan
on August 11, 2022
LEGO Play Day news
Brick By Brick – LEGO Celebrates 90 Years On World Play Day
Pamela Connellan
on August 10, 2022

More WLT News