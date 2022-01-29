Snapchat’s AR capabilities Expand Into Beauty

Snapchat has become known for its AR driven retail capabilities, with brands like Gucci, Prada and Ray-Ban encouraging consumers to shop virtually via the platform. With thousands of products to try on using AR, Snapchatters are exploring their style, try on digital versions of products they’ve been lusting after (handy if you’re caught in a lockdown) and click through to purchase via the app.

I took the ULTA Beauty and MAC Cosmetic filters for a spin!

Snap Chat Beauty: Ruby takes Snap Chat for a spin

ULTA:

Currently, the ULTA filter allows you to browse several mascaras – Benefit They’re Real, and Maybelline Great Lash amongst them. While the full false lash effect some of the filters give you aren’t entirely realistic, they provide a good indication of what you can expect from the formulas and a great point of comparison. Maybelline Great Lash gives wispy length while the “They’re Real” packs a full, voluminous punch.

MAC:

The MAC store on Snapchat is a little more detailed. You can try on eyeshadows, lipsticks and even full limited-edition collections here.

I tried on the Cruella Disney Collection, which is applied live by a virtual artist – you can even tailor your look by opting for different shades from the Cruella shadow palette.

AR has a way to go before colour matching foundation is made a breeze (things like skin hydration levels, texture and coverage are still hard to ascertain in an augmented environment). However, these filters provide ample opportunity to explore makeup styles you may want to try IRL.

It also makes online shopping fun. There’s nothing like browsing the mall with your friends, and Snapchat brings us one step closer to achieving that in an online environment. The app enables you to share your “try-on” with friends and live chat with them. This function is a boon for businesses, too – the Snapchat community has reported that close friends are 4x more influential than celebrities or influencers on their purchasing decisions.