Snapchat’s AR capabilities Expand Into Beauty

Ruby Feneley
on January 29, 2022
Ruby on snap chat Our writer Ruby Feneley tries out Snap Chat's newest feature

Snapchat has become known for its AR driven retail capabilities, with brands like Gucci, Prada and Ray-Ban encouraging consumers to shop virtually via the platform. With thousands of products to try on using AR, Snapchatters are exploring their style, try on digital versions of products they’ve been lusting after (handy if you’re caught in a lockdown) and click through to purchase via the app.

I took the ULTA Beauty and MAC Cosmetic filters for a spin!

snap chat with Ruby
Snap Chat Beauty: Ruby takes Snap Chat for a spin

ULTA:

Currently, the ULTA filter allows you to browse several mascaras – Benefit They’re Real, and Maybelline Great Lash amongst them. While the full false lash effect some of the filters give you aren’t entirely realistic, they provide a good indication of what you can expect from the formulas and a great point of comparison. Maybelline Great Lash gives wispy length while the “They’re Real” packs a full, voluminous punch.

MAC:

The MAC store on Snapchat is a little more detailed. You can try on eyeshadows, lipsticks and even full limited-edition collections here. 

I tried on the Cruella Disney Collection, which is applied live by a virtual artist – you can even tailor your look by opting for different shades from the Cruella shadow palette.

AR has a way to go before colour matching foundation is made a breeze (things like skin hydration levels, texture and coverage are still hard to ascertain in an augmented environment). However, these filters provide ample opportunity to explore makeup styles you may want to try IRL.

It also makes online shopping fun. There’s nothing like browsing the mall with your friends, and Snapchat brings us one step closer to achieving that in an online environment. The app enables you to share your “try-on” with friends and live chat with them. This function is a boon for businesses, too – the Snapchat community has reported that close friends are 4x more influential than celebrities or influencers on their purchasing decisions.

Ruby Feneley
By Ruby Feneley

Ruby Feneley is a lifestyle writer who has worked across fashion, health, beauty and technology. After graduating as an English major from the University of Sydney Ruby spent a year working in fashion and copywriting in New York before relocating to Sydney where she began her career as a lifestyle journalist. Ruby has brought Women Love Tech readers news on Ted X Youth, Womanizer and We-Vibes new pleasure-tech, revolutions in skincare technology and the best apps for the beauty obsessed. Ruby has also covered the rise of apps in our personal lives, whether dating, networking or mental health. Ruby is always interested in the way technology continues to shape our lives – and how it can improve yours. She is also the Beauty Editor for The Carousel.com.

