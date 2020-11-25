in NEWS, SOCIAL MEDIA

Snapchatters Can Earn A Share of US $1 Million Every Day For Top Videos

snap chat

Snapchatters can submit their favourite video snaps for a chance to earn a share of US $1 Million every day.

In news announced this week, Snap Inc. outlined plans for Spotlight, a new entertainment platform to reward user-generated content within Snapchat.

Spotlight will surface the most entertaining Snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place, and will become tailored to each Snapchatter over time based on their preferences and favourites.

girl holding black smartphone
Photo by Julia M Cameron on Pexels.com

REWARDS FOR BEST VIDEO CONTENT TO SNAPCHATTERS

As a way to reward the creativity of the Snapchat community, Snap will distribute over $1 million USD every day to Snapchatters who create the top Snaps on Spotlight, at least through the end 2020.

Make sure you check out the terms which include entrants must be aged 16 or above, and where applicable, obtain parental consent to earn. ​

There’s always such amazing content provided on Snapchat and Spotlight is an entirely new way to share your creativity – and potentially earn money from it as well.

snapchat, who, lens

With over 4 billion Snaps created each day​, Spotlight empowers the Snapchat community to express themselves and reach a large audience in a new way.

Spotlight was designed to entertain the Snapchat community while living up to Snapchat’s values, with their wellbeing as a top priority. Spotlight content is moderated and doesn’t allow for public comments. Snaps submitted to Spotlight must respect our content guidelines to receive distribution.

Spotlight is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, with more countries to come soon.

Robyn Foyster

Written by Robyn Foyster

Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn is the owner and founder of a tech business called AR tech, where she helped create the world's first AR community shopping app called Sweep and her team produced the 2018 Vivid app. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Avatar

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Google’s Online Shopping Gift Guide for Trend-Setters