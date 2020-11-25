Snapchatters Can Earn A Share of US $1 Million Every Day For Top Videos

Snapchatters can submit their favourite video snaps for a chance to earn a share of US $1 Million every day.

In news announced this week, Snap Inc. outlined plans for Spotlight, a new entertainment platform to reward user-generated content within Snapchat.

Spotlight will surface the most entertaining Snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place, and will become tailored to each Snapchatter over time based on their preferences and favourites.

Photo by Julia M Cameron on Pexels.com

REWARDS FOR BEST VIDEO CONTENT TO SNAPCHATTERS

As a way to reward the creativity of the Snapchat community, Snap will distribute over $1 million USD every day to Snapchatters who create the top Snaps on Spotlight, at least through the end 2020.

Make sure you check out the terms which include entrants must be aged 16 or above, and where applicable, obtain parental consent to earn. ​

There’s always such amazing content provided on Snapchat and Spotlight is an entirely new way to share your creativity – and potentially earn money from it as well.

With over 4 billion Snaps created each day​, Spotlight empowers the Snapchat community to express themselves and reach a large audience in a new way.

Spotlight was designed to entertain the Snapchat community while living up to Snapchat’s values, with their wellbeing as a top priority. Spotlight content is moderated and doesn’t allow for public comments. Snaps submitted to Spotlight must respect our content guidelines to receive distribution.

Spotlight is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, with more countries to come soon.