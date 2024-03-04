Sonos Era 100. The OTHER Era We Checked Out This Month!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that all things “Era” were having a moment. And sure, while it mostly referred to Taylor Swift’s record breaking tour of the same name, this month the Sonos Era 100 speaker was also in the spotlight. Here’s why we think you should get you hands on one. Swift(ly)!

While audio devices can sometimes struggle to find a balance between style and exceptional sound quality, the Era 100 effortlessly achieves this delicate equilibrium. It’s a stand out speaker that caters to a myriad of listening preferences. With its compact yet commanding design, cutting-edge acoustics, and seamless connectivity options, the Era 100 is a testament to the King of Speaker’s commitment to innovation and all things excellent in audio technology.

At first glance, the Era 100 exudes sophistication with its sleek silhouette. Available in black or white, this cylindrical speaker seamlessly and elegantly integrates into any home decor. And, while some users may be concerned about its compact size its simplicity is surprisingly deceptive. Because, despite its modest dimensions – measuring approximately 7.2 by 4.8 by 5.1 inches (HWD) and weighing 4.4 pounds – the Era 100 packs a powerful punch when it comes to audio performance.

Equipped with next-gen acoustics, the Era 100 delivers a balanced stereo sound that immerses listeners in a rich auditory experience. With three class-D amplifiers powering twin angled tweeters and a front-firing woofer, this speaker produces finely tuned audio. With crisp highs, detailed mids, and impressive bass depth. Whether you’re listening to music (ahem Tay Tay?), audio books, or enjoying a movie night at home, the Era 100 ensures that every sound is reproduced with clarity and precision.

Connectivity is another area where the Era 100 shines, offering a range of options to suit different preferences. With support for both WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, users can easily stream audio from their favourite devices with seamless connectivity. Additionally, the inclusion of a USB-C port and Ethernet support further enhances flexibility. Allowing for wired audio playback and direct router connections.

One of the standout features of the Era 100 is its compatibility with voice assistants. Offering both Sonos Voice and Alexa integration. This hands-free control adds convenience to the user experience, allowing for effortless playback control and smart home integration. However, it’s worth noting that Google Assistant is not supported on this model.

The Era 100 also boasts an intuitive companion app. Which enhances the overall user experience with features like room analysis and adjustable EQ settings. The Trueplay audio test, available on iOS devices, allows users to optimise sound quality based on their room’s acoustics. Ensuring optimal performance in any environment. While the EQ settings may be basic, they offer enough customization options to fine-tune the audio according to personal preferences.

In terms of audio performance, the Era 100 delivers impressive results across various genres and media types. From rocky Reputation Era tracks to delicate Folklore-esque compositions, this speaker handles every sound with finesse. And maintains clarity and detail even at high volumes. While it may lack the ability to handle Dolby Atmos audio like its pricier counterparts, the Era 100 more than compensates with its balanced sound signature and immersive stereo play back.

Overall, the Sonos Era 100 is a welcome addition to the Sonos lineup, offering a compelling combination of style, versatility, and exceptional sound quality. Whether you’re a seasoned audiophile or a casual listener, this speaker delivers a truly immersive audio experience that elevates any listening scenario. While the absence of certain features like Google Assistant may disappoint some users, the Era 100 more than makes up for it with its impressive performance and seamless integration into the Sonos ecosystem. If you’re looking for a compact yet powerful speaker you’ll definitely find a love story with the Sonos Era 100. Baby just say yes!

Sonos Era 100, RRP $399, www.sonos.com/en-au