    Sonos Era 100. The OTHER Era We Checked Out This Month!

    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 4 March 2024
    Sonos Era 100

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that all things “Era” were having a moment. And sure, while it mostly referred to Taylor Swift’s record breaking tour of the same name, this month the Sonos Era 100 speaker was also in the spotlight. Here’s why we think you should get you hands on one. Swift(ly)!

    While audio devices can sometimes struggle to find a balance between style and exceptional sound quality, the Era 100 effortlessly achieves this delicate equilibrium. It’s a stand out speaker that caters to a myriad of listening preferences. With its compact yet commanding design, cutting-edge acoustics, and seamless connectivity options, the Era 100 is a testament to the King of Speaker’s commitment to innovation and all things excellent in audio technology.

    At first glance, the Era 100 exudes sophistication with its sleek silhouette. Available in black or white, this cylindrical speaker seamlessly and elegantly integrates into any home decor. And, while some users may be concerned about its compact size its simplicity is surprisingly deceptive. Because, despite its modest dimensions – measuring approximately 7.2 by 4.8 by 5.1 inches (HWD) and weighing 4.4 pounds – the Era 100 packs a powerful punch when it comes to audio performance.

    Equipped with next-gen acoustics, the Era 100 delivers a balanced stereo sound that immerses listeners in a rich auditory experience. With three class-D amplifiers powering twin angled tweeters and a front-firing woofer, this speaker produces finely tuned audio. With crisp highs, detailed mids, and impressive bass depth. Whether you’re listening to music (ahem Tay Tay?), audio books, or enjoying a movie night at home, the Era 100 ensures that every sound is reproduced with clarity and precision.

    Connectivity is another area where the Era 100 shines, offering a range of options to suit different preferences. With support for both WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, users can easily stream audio from their favourite devices with seamless connectivity. Additionally, the inclusion of a USB-C port and Ethernet support further enhances flexibility. Allowing for wired audio playback and direct router connections.

    One of the standout features of the Era 100 is its compatibility with voice assistants. Offering both Sonos Voice and Alexa integration. This hands-free control adds convenience to the user experience, allowing for effortless playback control and smart home integration. However, it’s worth noting that Google Assistant is not supported on this model.

    The Era 100 also boasts an intuitive companion app. Which enhances the overall user experience with features like room analysis and adjustable EQ settings. The Trueplay audio test, available on iOS devices, allows users to optimise sound quality based on their room’s acoustics. Ensuring optimal performance in any environment. While the EQ settings may be basic, they offer enough customization options to fine-tune the audio according to personal preferences.

    In terms of audio performance, the Era 100 delivers impressive results across various genres and media types. From rocky Reputation Era tracks to delicate Folklore-esque compositions, this speaker handles every sound with finesse. And maintains clarity and detail even at high volumes. While it may lack the ability to handle Dolby Atmos audio like its pricier counterparts, the Era 100 more than compensates with its balanced sound signature and immersive stereo play back.

    Overall, the Sonos Era 100 is a welcome addition to the Sonos lineup, offering a compelling combination of style, versatility, and exceptional sound quality. Whether you’re a seasoned audiophile or a casual listener, this speaker delivers a truly immersive audio experience that elevates any listening scenario. While the absence of certain features like Google Assistant may disappoint some users, the Era 100 more than makes up for it with its impressive performance and seamless integration into the Sonos ecosystem. If you’re looking for a compact yet powerful speaker you’ll definitely find a love story with the Sonos Era 100. Baby just say yes!

    Sonos Era 100, RRP $399, www.sonos.com/en-au

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

    trends News

    View more
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    By Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    By Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    View more
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    By Hannah Lising-White
    on 17 February 2024
    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 2 February 2024
    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023

    Related News

    View more
    Nokia G22
    Five Reasons the Nokia G22 is the Perfect Taylor Swift Eras Accessory
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 28 February 2024
    Beautiful by Drew kitchenware reviews
    Beautiful by Drew Barrymore – Kitchen Appliances and Homeware
    By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 17 February 2024
    Unagi E500 reviews
    Unagi E500: The Luxury Brand of Scooters
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 17 February 2024
    Fiido D12 reviews
    Fiido D12: An E-Bike Designed for Gen Z
    By Candace Little
    on 17 February 2024
    ghd chronos reviews
    We Trialled the New Straightener That Claims to Cut Your Hair Styling Time by More Than Half!
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 5 February 2024
    reviews
    If You’re Planning An All Australian Road Trip, CB Radios Will Help
    By Pamela Connellan
    on 11 January 2024

    More WLT News

    View more