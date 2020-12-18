Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless WH-1000XM4 Headphones Review

I was keen to try the new version of Sony’s popular wireless headphones (model WH-1000XM4). The outstanding noise-cancelling features make them a leader.

The box contains headphones, manual, reference guide, USB Type-C cord, headphone cable, plug adaptor for in-flight use, headphone cable, and a soft case with a zipper. The handout includes a QR code that will direct you to the online Sony Help Guide. This contains everything you’ll need to get set up and confident.

Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless WH-1000XM4 Headphones

After charging up your headphones, you’ll need to download the Sony headphones connect app. This allows your phone to talk to your music apps, adjust your bass levels and customize your sound.

You’ll then need to connect your headphones to your smartphone with Bluetooth. This is a bit of dance that you need to do in the correct order, otherwise you’ll be accidentally sharing your music selection with the rest of the train carriage. Turn your Bluetooth on your smartphone, then hold the on button on your headphones for 7 seconds, and connect.

You can adjust the headphones to fit snuggly around your head. You can touch the side of the headphones to adjust the sound, and answer a phone call. The proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors allow you to take your headphones off and music pauses automatically.

Sony Headphones WH-1000XM4 Specs

This model has the following features:

HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Bluetooth Audio SoC and a dual noise sensor let you listen without distractions

Personal Noise Cancelling Optimiser and Atmospheric Pressure Optimising

High-quality audio with DSEE Extreme™ and LDAC

Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts ambient sound settings to suit your location and behaviour

Wireless freedom with BLUETOOTH® technology

Hands-free calling with HD Voice

10 min charge, play up to 5 hours

Music playback time: max 30 hours

voice assist function

Use with Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in

The battery life is great – I can easily use them for a couple of days without charging, including listening to music on my daily commute. The carry case is actually practical and useful.

The noise-cancelling features is a must-have for regular commuters. It successfully blocks out bad cheesy shopping centre soundtracks, the neighbors’ yelling at the kids to keep it down and the cricket on the television.

The guide suggests not using them while walking, driving or cycling and they are not waterproof or to be used while you are sweaty or in a humid location. My headphones have survived light rainfall and many trips to the gym. The sound sometimes has interference or cuts out at intersections in the C.B.D, near the army base blackspot and when I move too far away from my mobile phone.

The Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones are well-designed and feel comfortable for all-day wearing. Spotify music sounds awesome and it’s a joy to wear them out and about.

Highly recommended.

Head to the Sony Australia website https://www.sony.com.au/ to find out more information and purchase.

About Sony

