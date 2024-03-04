    Spotify Song Psychic:  Could Your Fave Tune Tell the Future?

    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 4 March 2024
    Spotify Song Psychic

    Forget fortune cookies and coin flipping, this time round the world’s most famous music streaming platform, is relying on the power of tech to to predict the future. Yep, alongside providing users access to a vast library of songs, albums, and playlists from various genres and artists, Spotify Song Psychic is now using tunes to answer life’s big dilemmas. From questions about finance and friendship, to finding “the one” here’s it will work…

    Hit play on life predictions

    To access the Song Psychic experience on Spotify’s website, visit spotify.com/songpsychic on your mobile device.

    Users have the option to select from nine different categories, including School, Style, Love, Career, and more.

    After choosing a category, users can then ask their question. They have the flexibility to select from a range of pre-populated questions or input their own. And nothing is off limits so go as big (“Should I go on this date?”).  Or small (“What should I have for lunch?”) as you like. 

    Once the question is posed, Song Psychic will curate the perfect song to answer it. Users will be provided with a contemplation screen while they await the response.

    Upon receiving the answer, users have the option to listen to the selected song on Spotify, ask another question, and share their results on social media platforms.

    Playlists and psychic powers

    Interestingly, across the globe, users have also created almost half a million psychic-related playlists on Spotify. With some of the most popular songs added to these, including:

    • “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac
    • “Crystal” by Stevie Nicks
    • “Once Upon a Dream – From ‘Maleficent’” by Lana Del Ray
    • “Cosmic Love” by Florence + The Machine

    The mystical world of music

    Sounds like fun and games? For the most part it is (Spotify does include a a warning that “The spirits are unreliable. Don’t take them too seriously!” ). However, when it comes to music and mediums, the topics have long been intertwined. Musicians have traditionally sought psychic support in various aspects of their careers and creative processes. For aspiring artists, seeking guidance on the path to musical success is common – whether it’s deciding on a genre, finding the right collaborators, or navigating career decisions. Psychics may also provide insights into songwriting, offering inspiration for themes, lyrics, and musical direction. Predictions about future success in the industry are sought after, as artists aim to gauge their potential fame, recognition, or commercial achievements. Moreover, when facing creative blocks, songwriters and musicians often turn to psychics for advice on overcoming obstacles and reigniting their creative spark. Beyond career guidance, music enthusiasts explore the spiritual aspects of music, delving into topics such as sound healing, music therapy, and meditation through psychic consultations. Some may even inquire about past lives and reincarnation experiences related to music, seeking insights into their connections with famous composers or musical eras. Overall, the spiritual essence of music has long existed. Spotify is just making it a little easier to use tech and access on your morning train commute! 

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

