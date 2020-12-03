Spotify’s 2020 Wrapped: Top Songs, Podcasts, Artists, Albums And More

It’s that time of the year again. As we enter the last month of 2020, Spotify has racked up all the stats from around the world to give us a summary of how the music scene looked like throughout the year with 2020 Wrapped.

2020 has been a year to forget, but not one without the joys of music. Spotify has counted the number of times you’ve listened to artists, specific songs, podcasts, and has given us an outline of our music taste over the last 12 months. With this information, they’ve been able to create a playlist with all your top songs for you to jam to. Just go to your Spotify and look for ‘2020 Wrapped’ in the ‘Made For You’ section and start listening away, hit after hit.

So you’ve seen your 2020, but how about the rest?

In Australia, the late rapper, Juice WRLD, was Australia’s most-streamed artist of the year. The most streamed track was The Weeknd’s hit, Blinding Lights.

Globally, Puerto Rican phenomenon, Bad Bunny topped the charts as most most-streamed artists of 2020 with a gargantuan 8.3 billion streams! Close behind was Drake, followed by J Balvin, then Juice WRLD, and in fifth, The Weekend.

Billie Eilish once again picked up the title of the most-streamed female of the year for the second year in a row. Close behind was Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Duo Lipa, and Halsey.

Just as in Australia, the most-streamed song of 2020 was Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, who once again, had a great year. This track was streamed over 1.6 billion times! In the second spot we have Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey”, with Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” in at third. In fourth, “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, followed by Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” in fifth.

In terms of albums, Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and The Weeknd’s After Hours occupied the first two spots respectively. The other three of the top five were Post Malone Hollywood’s Bleeding, Harry Styles’ Fine Line, and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia.

Moving onto podcasts and it seems that Aussies have been keeping up to date with their current affairs as the top three podcasts of 2020, From the Newsroom, The Quicky, and Squiz Today were all under the News category. In what was, for the most part, a gloomy year, Aussies looked to Comedy as their top podcast genre to help lift their spirits. Closely behind was Society & Culture, and Lifestyle & Health.

Globally, the popular Joe Rogan Experience took first place. In second and third, Ted Talks Daily and The Daily respectively. In at fourth place, The Michelle Obama Podcast followed by the comedic Call Her Daddy. Unlike Australia, global stats showed that Society & Culture was the most frequently listened to genre, with Comedy in at second place. Lifestyle & Health, Arts & Entertainment, and Education took the third, fourth and fifth spots.

How did your year Spotify compare to the rest? Did you share the same tastes or head in a different direction? Let us know in the comments!

