Steven Spielberg Uses An iPhone To Shoot A Music Video

Steven Spielberg Uses An iPhone To Shoot A Music Video

Pamela Connellan
on July 29, 2022
Steven Spielberg

Yes that’s right, Steven Spielberg, the director behind over 33 movies including ​​Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, ET, Schindler’s List and Jaws, has filmed a one-shot music video on his iPhone for Marcus Mumford.

Spielberg has been an influential filmmaker for more than fifty years – making his first movie called Duel in 1971. Earlier this month, he was shooting a music video for Mumford and decided to use his iPhone to shoot it. In doing this he follows quite a few other filmmakers who’ve use iPhones for various shoots including Steven Soderbergh, Michel Gondry and Zack Snyder.

The music video Spielberg shot is for Marcus Mumford’s single – Cannibal. It’s not the first music video shot using an iPhone. The video for Lady Gaga’s song – Stupid Love – was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro back in 2020.

Mumford wrote about the shoot in a tweet, saying: “On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.”

Steven Spielberg filmed this music video for Marcus Mumford on his iPhone.

As you can see from the video above, the result is a 4-minute black-and-white video of Mumford singing in a high school gym, all filmed in one shot. In the tweet Mumford posted, Spielberg can be seen in a rolling chair with his jeans rolled up, filming with his iPhone. So far, there’s no confirmation of which model iPhone it was so this is still anyone’s guess.

In Mumford’s tweet, Spielberg’s wife – Kate Capshaw – is shown behind Spielberg’s chair, rolling him around. When you watch the video, you can see why she was doing this and it delivers an impressive effect.

For more from Women Love Tech about iPhones, visit here.

How The iPhone Changed Our Lives
Pamela Connellan
By Pamela Connellan
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Pamela Connellan is a journalist, specialising in movie reviews, stories about the movie industry and streaming trends, She has a keen love of everything visual but also writes about the latest, new tech products and sustainability.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Allurion Weight Loss news
New AI Tech Predicts If The Allurion Weight Loss Device Will Work For You     
Pamela Connellan
on July 27, 2022
Woman at Computer news
The Tech Skill Shortage And How You Can Capitalise On It
Pamela Connellan
on July 26, 2022
lifestyle
How To Encourage Healthy Movement For You And Your Kids – Tips From A Fitbit Expert
Alice Duthie
on July 26, 2022
Instagram Reels news
Instagram Has Rolled Out Some Nifty Ways To Create With Reels
Pamela Connellan
on July 22, 2022
TripAdvisor Views news
View-tiful – The Best Views In The World According To TripAdvisor Reviews
Pamela Connellan
on July 19, 2022
David Attenborough news
Exclusive Extract: Sir David Attenborough Shares What Lies Ahead For Our Planet
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 19, 2022

More WLT News