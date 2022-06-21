Suunto Releases The More Affordable 5 Peak Sports Watch

Building on the back of the success of the recently-released Suunto 9 Peak, Suunto has launched its latest sport watch – the Suunto 5 Peak. Priced to be more affordable at sub-$500, the 5 Peak is light, compact and durable so it can guide people to help them reach their fitness goals.

The Suunto 5 Peak is still manufactured in Finland with 100% renewable, carbon-neutral energy, showing how sustainability is still a big part of the company’s ethos. The 5 Peak also packs in a lot of the features people have come to expect from Suunto watches including slim design, 100 hours of battery life, music controls in sports mode and outdoor navigation features.

There are some features such blood-oxygen measuring which it doesn’t have plus immediate access to altitude readings. But the new watch has some significant changes from its older Suunto 5 namesake. These include the fact it’s 41% lighter, is sleeker with no ‘GPS nose’, has handy music controls on the watch and provides automatic over-the-air software updates. It also features Suunto’s new design, as well as a selection of changeable accessory straps.

Head of Suunto AN, Damian Commane says: “The introduction of the Suunto 5 Peak builds on our ever-growing portfolio of sport watches available to Australian consumers, and brings some of our key performance tracking features into a sub $500 GPS Sport watch for the first time. Our new design makes it more visually appealing than ever before, and consumers can have peace of mind that as they explore the beauty of the world around them, they are wearing a watch that is made from 100% renewable energy from a company committed to sustainability.”

The company says Suunto designers in Helsinki created this watch for people who love the outdoors, who want to explore new terrain and are committed to achieving personal fitness goals. Whether for running, hiking, walking, cycling or trail running, the Suunto 5 Peak’s GPS navigation features – including turn-by-turn navigation – ensure users can follow a return route without fear of going off path or getting lost. The watch’s sunrise and sunset alarms tell users exactly how much daylight they have to play with.

Combined with the Suunto app and its heat and 3D maps, users can discover popular routes, plan their own, transfer them to the watch, and follow them – turn by turn – on the next adventure. An array of partner services enhances these possibilities further.

The Suunto 5 Peak packs in a lot of the usual sportwatch features users have come to know Suunto for.

So here are the Suunto 5 Peak’s key features:

Weighs 39 grams

Has music controls on the watch

Three battery modes: Performance (20 hours), Endurance (40 hours) or Tour (up to 100 hours). In Time Mode, the watch lasts up to 10 days with one charge

80+ sport modes to choose from or customise your own in Suunto app

The ability to create routes, and find routes for 20 different sports via heatmaps in Suunto app

Plan routes and view your activities on 3D maps in Suunto app

Wrist-based heart rate

The watch offers adaptive training guidance, tracks steps, calories, and recovery and measures sleep quality and duration

Comes with the new Burner feature: calculates the grams of fat and carbohydrates burned while exercising

The Suunto 5 Peak was subjected to extreme testing and has been built to withstand all weather conditions including being water resistant up to 30 m. The stainless-steel bezel and polyamide lens will mean the watch will last as a long-term training partner, no matter if users seek out mud spoiled trails or wild and windy beaches.

The Suunto 5 Peak has the ability to create routes and find routes for 20 different sports via heatmaps in the Suunto app.

It can also plan routes and view your activities on 3D maps in the Suunto app

Suunto 5 Peak at a glance:

Size: 12.9 mm x 43 mm

Weight: 39 g

Bezel: Stainless steel

Lens material: Plastic

Display resolution: 218 x 218

Strap material: 22 mm silicone straps

Navigation: GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS

Battery life: Time mode: up to 10 days. 20 hours (Performance Mode), 40 hours (Endurance Mode), or up to 100 hours (Tour Mode).

Barometer: GPS

Water resistance: 30 m

Dynamic features: SuuntoPlus

About Suunto: Suunto has been around since 1936 when Finnish orienteer Tuomas Vohlonen set out to create a more accurate compass, and subsequently invented a new method for manufacturing liquid‐filled compasses. Today, Suunto makes sports watches, dive computers and instruments used by adventurers all over the globe. The company is proud of how durable and aesthetic its products are as this reflects their Nordic identity. Suunto is still headquartered in Finland and to find out more you can visit here.

For more from Women Love Tech on Suunto products, visit here.