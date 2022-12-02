Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Are Among The Top Artists & Songs On Spotify This Year

Spotify has just unveiled the top artists, songs, albums and podcasts which have been the most downloaded this year by Spotify’s 456 million listeners around the world. Both in Australia and globally, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were right up there in the top streamed artists.

We’ll show you who were in the tops spots globally next but firstly, here’s what Australia streamed most this year:

MUSIC – AUSTRALIA

Pop queen Taylor Swift took out Australia’s most streamed artist for 2022 and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” took the top spot as the country’s most streamed track.

took out Australia’s most streamed artist for 2022 and took the top spot as the country’s most streamed track. The Kid LAROI was Australia’s most-streamed local artist, with the track STAY, with Justin Bieber, took out number one for Australia’s most-streamed local artist song, followed by his hit, Thousand Miles at number five. His album F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU was Australia’s third most-streamed album.

Aussies are big Harry Styles fans, with Harry’s House taking the number one spot for Australia’s most-streamed album, followed by fellow Brit, Ed Sheeran, with his album = at number two .

PODCASTS (AUSTRALIA)

Most Popular Podcasts: The Joe Rogan Experience (#1) takes the number one slot for most popular podcast in Australia, followed by ABC News Briefing (#2), Casefile True Crime (#3), The Inspired Unemployed (#4) and Call Her Daddy (#5).

Here’s what the world streamed most this year:

MUSIC – GLOBAL

Most-Streamed Global Artists: Becoming the first artist to top Spotify’s most-streamed artist list three years in a row, Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny, took the number one spot for most-streamed artist globally, generating more than 18.5 billion streams this year. The second most-streamed artist – and most-streamed female artist of the year – is Taylor Swift (#2), followed by Drake (#3), The Weeknd (#4) and BTS (#5).

Most-Streamed Global Songs: The most-streamed song of 2022 is Harry Styles’ international hit ‘As It Was’ with more than 1.6 billion streams globally this year. In the second and third spots respectively, are ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals (#2) and for the second year running, ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)’ by The Kid LAROI (#3). The fourth and fifth spots both come from Bad Bunny with ‘Me Porto Bonito’ (#4) and Titi Me Prequnto (#5) rounding out the list.

Most-Streamed Global Albums: Most-streamed artist Bad Bunny also tops the most-streamed album list with Un Verano Sin Ti (#1), followed by Harry Styles’ third studio album, Harry’s House (#2). In a repeat of last year’s global front-runners, Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR (#3), Ed Sheeran’s = (#4), and Doja Cat’s Planet Her (#5) each return in the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Most Viral Artists: When it comes to sharing, Taylor Swift takes the top spot as the artist whose music is most frequently shared from Spotify to social platforms. The Weeknd comes in at number 2, followed by Bad Bunny (#3). The 4th most viral artist is BTS and Lana Del Rey rounds out the top 5.

Most Shared Lyrics: “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals comes in at number 1 for the song with the most shared lyrics globally, followed by ‘Heather’ by Conan Gray (#2). ‘I Love You So’ by The Walters takes the 3rd spot. ‘Summertime Sadness’ by Lana Del Ray (#4) and ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ by Keane (#5) round out the top 5.

PODCASTS – GLOBAL

Most Popular Podcasts: As for podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience (#1) takes the number one slot for most popular podcast of the year globally. Coming in second and third are Call Her Daddy (#2) and Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain (#3), followed by thriller/crime series like Caso 63 (All Languages, #4) and Crime Junkie (#5).

To find out more about Spotify’s top lists of 2022, you can check out Spotify’s For the Record blog.

Eligible users can also access their personalised 2022 Wrapped experience in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android) on the 2022 Wrapped hub, but you do need to make sure your Spotify app is updated to the latest version (8.7.78) to access.

In this experience, Spotify provides fans with some of their favourite Wrapped features like their top artists, songs, albums, podcasts, and genres, plus a range of new ways to celebrate their year in listening. Here’s what to look out for:

New Data Stories to Express Your Year in Audio: In addition to your top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened, Your Listening Personality is a new, playful feature that not only tells you about the music you listen to but what that says about your music taste. Fans will learn which of 16 different Spotify-created Listening Personality types they are, based on their 2022 listening trends. Additionally, Audio Day is an interactive story that gives you a peek into how your music taste evolves throughout the day.

Connecting artists and creators even further: In addition to personalised and editorial playlists, the Wrapped hub on platform will also feature merch from your top artists, along with upcoming events to help fans experience their top artists live.

Your Artist Messages: This was a hit feature in 2021 with messages from more than 100 artists and this year we’ve expanded to include messages from more than 40,000 artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Måneskin and more. With Your Artist Messages, eligible fans will get a personalised video feed with thank you messages from some of their top artists in 2022, with each video followed up by your most listened song from that artist this year.

Share More: We know that Spotify fans love to share their Wrapped cards, so new this year, we’re adding the ability to share Wrapped cards on WhatsApp and Line. Fans can also unlock a personalised Snapchat lens that reflects their Listening Personality and enjoy special Wrapped-themed apparel for Bitmojis anywhere they are available, as well as custom Wrapped-themed GIFs across all GIPHY partners.

Taking Wrapped into Roblox: To celebrate Wrapped and the artists that soundtracked the year, we’ll be taking over the Spotify Island mainland with Wrapped-inspired quests, games, virtual merch, and photo booth opportunities with 12 different artists including: Bizarrap, Black Sherif, CRO, Doechii, Eslabon Armado, Miranda Lambert, NIKI, Stray Kids, SUNMI and Tove Lo.

Getting FC Barcelona Players In On the Fun: As a part of the first-of-its-kind partnership between Spotify and FC Barcelona, fans can also find 2022 Wrapped videos on social from some of their favourite players, including Robert Lewandowski, Alexia Putellas, Pedri, and Ansu Fati.

Spotify has also launched its Wrappedcreator experience for podcasters and artists. With access to their own individualised Wrapped microsite experience, creators can dive into all the ways in which their fans listened this year. Check out Spotify for Artists and Spotify for Podcasters to learn more.

