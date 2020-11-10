Top 5 Game-Changing Business Technology Innovations in 2020

In 2020, several technnology innovations have paved the way for better business practices even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technology Innovations in 2020

Learning the details of this new technology can help women in business—and especially in engineering — shape the world by streamlining processes. This enables highly productive practices that can give any business a step forward even in the pandemic economy.

5 Game-Changing Business Technologies

1. Autonomous Vehicles and Fleet Management

Automation Technology

Maintaining maximum efficiency while cutting down on energy deficiencies that arise from idling and inconsistent route management.

The world is struck by issues with supply chains due to the global pandemic. Automation fuelled by artificial intelligence processes is massively impacting the shipping industry.

Currently, AI technology and automation are being used to improve fleet management processes by:

Reducing idling and downtime

Improving driving behaviours

Maximising route efficiency

With data analysing sensors implemented within vehicles and warehouses, fleet managers can track useful metrics that help improve the efficiency of shipping processes. This means everything from routes to driver behaviours can be analysed for improvements. These improvements can even be recommended by an AI in real-time, maintaining maximum efficiency while cutting down on energy deficiencies that arise from idling and inconsistent route management.

2. The Cloud

Cloud

The cloud makes connectivity possible in a world in which isolation solutions are vital.

Cloud data systems offer off-site data security and transmittal, making for safe and efficient connectivity even as more and more employees work from home. 2020 has marked a significant trend in the adoption of these technologies, driven by the pandemic workflow shifts.

Cloud commerce is making for digital transformations throughout industries, offering:

Technology consolidation making for simpler business processes.

User-friendly innovations across all business systems.

Reinvention of consumer and employee processes through connected devices.

The cloud makes connectivity possible in a world in which isolation solutions are vital. With data protected through cloud systems and made accessible on devices across workspaces, individuals are still able to collaborate no matter the distance.

3. Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Through transferring massive amounts of data, connected devices make it possible to build safer, better products and industrial practices.

The collective network of connected smart devices — everything from smart home systems to lightbulbs — is known as the Internet of Things (IoT). In business, IoT is transforming modern practices to build a more efficient future. That’s why industry IoT is expected to grow in value to over $176 billion by 2022.

IoT offers businesses:

Better analytics through data reporting.

Safer products through consumer and worker tracking.

Reduced waste through more efficient supply chain monitoring.

The key element IoT brings to a business is enhanced analytics. Through transferring massive amounts of data, connected devices make it possible to build safer, better products and industrial practices. This in turn improves worker conditions, as it has in Ford’s use of motion-capture tech to reduce workplace injuries by 80%.

4. Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

AI also enables enhanced strategies for cost reduction and productivity building for any company.

AI has the potential to improve virtually every aspect of modern business. Machine learning techniques improve hiring strategies to lead generation insights. AI also enables enhanced strategies for cost reduction and productivity building for any company.

Here is just some of what is possible in modern business with the help of artificial intelligence:

Chatbots empowering customer service efficiency.

Big data analytics for better business insights.

Semantic pairing searches that better filter job candidates and sales leads.

Integrating this technology into modern business changes the game. The potential of AI is limitless. It makes efficient business solutions that can give companies a step up in the difficult pandemic economy.

5. Blockchain and Cybersecurity Systems

Blockchain Technology

Decentralised databases that are highly secure due to their cryptographic link system.

When the pandemic struck, the ensuing fear, shutdowns, and remote work created opportunities for cybercriminals. Cybersecurity experts reported an 800% surge in cyber attacks, a combination of social engineering and high profile attempts to break into digital systems and steal valuable data.

Luckily, modern technological innovations are improving the state of cybersecurity, Blockchains have been tackling this issue thanks to their decentralised databases, highly secure due to their cryptographic link system.

Blockchains paired with private access keys and compliance monitoring give businesses the tools to keep data private while enabling possibilities for employee remote login.

Women Love Tech would like to thank Beau Peters for the story.