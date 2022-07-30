The Australian Institute of Marine Science Is Creating New High-Tech Jobs

Alice Duthie
on July 31, 2022
The Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) is expanding, with many new high-tech jobs on offer in areas such as marine robotics, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

Melanie Olsen, Project Director of AIMS’ tropical marine technology test range ReefWorks, said AIMS was stepping up implementation of leading-edge technology to help deepen understanding of the changing tropical marine environment.

“We’re employing next-generation sensors, artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems and cloud computing to provide more comprehensive knowledge, faster, to inform sustainable management of Australia’s tropical oceans,” she said.

“In doing so, we’re also improving the safety of our field operations and providing cost effective methods to scale-up our activities in response to increasing pressures on our tropical marine ecosystems.”

Jobs currently advertised include:

  • Robotics programmer, to develop robotics systems to control and operate underwater survey platforms including autonomous vehicles
  • Two systems engineers, one to help design and implement test range technology, the other to help develop digital twin (virtual reality) capabilities
  • Machine learning engineer, to develop and implement machine learning models to detect crown-of-thorns starfish and classify ocean floor habitats using imagery from new marine monitoring technology
  • Development systems engineer to help deliver AIMS technology initiatives
  • Data systems programmer to integrate machine learning solutions to Edge computing platforms and establish data processing workflows
  • Four electronics and communication technicians to help design and implement technology solutions
  • Events manager, to coordinate technology trials and other events
  • Regulatory compliance lead, to ensure next generation technology has a regulatory pathway to meet its objectives
  • Postdoctoral Research Fellow, marine technology and engineering, in the AIMS@JCU program.

De’vereux Harvey
De’vereux Harvey

Young mechanical engineer De’vereux Harvey (pictured above) moved from Brisbane to join AIMS in Townsville 18 months ago. She is helping develop a suite of marine monitoring systems – ReefScan – that can undertake reef assessments and surveys, using state-of-the-art technology to manage data collection, analysis and reporting.

marine tech
Autonomous underwater vessel, CoralAUV

“In Queensland, mechanical engineers tend to be employed in industries such as the mining industry and infrastructure, so you don’t really think of marine research as a career option,” she said.

 “But engineers are problem solvers and recently there has been a growing focus on the environment and renewable energies which will help attract women and young people to the field. “

For more information about engineering and technology jobs available at AIMS: Careers at AIMS

More about the Australian Institute of Marine Science:

The Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) is Australia’s tropical marine research agency. In existence for half a century, it plays a pivotal role in providing large-scale, long-term and world-class research that helps governments, industry and the wider community to make informed decisions about the management of Australia’s marine estate. AIMS science leads to healthier marine ecosystems; economic, social and environmental benefits for all Australians; and protection of coral reefs from climate change. More here: https://www.aims.gov.au/

Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

