The Best Movies And Shows To Stream For Halloween

Halloween is nearly here and you can stream a whole host of movies or shows with some seriously scary content here in Australia. From sci-fi thrillers to gory horrors, there are hundreds of movie and TV show options to watch this spooky season. So, if you want to know where to start, we’ve listed some of the best options on Aussie streaming services.

The movie called simply – Halloween – was the one that kicked of the Halloween franchise in 1978. There are now 12 Halloween movies in total, including one which was released only last year. But if you want to go back to the beginning and watch Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle star in the 1978 film – you’re in for a treat.

John Carpenter is the director for this terrifying masterpiece about babysitters and the murderous Michael Myers. You can watch the original Halloween on Stan. See the trailer below:

If you’re a real horror movie aficionado, then you need to know about the streaming service called Shudder which specialises in scary movies and shows!

Shudder also has a batch of its own originals such as Creepshow, Deadstream and Under the Skin. As well, the streaming service has an expansive library of Halloween-appropriate movies from around the world including movies you didn’t even know existed but will instantly want to watch!

Creepshow (2019) is a Shudder original – it’s the TV series after the horror film of the same name. Casting Adrienne Barbeau in one of the stories was a nice move and you can take a look at this trailer of the series below:

Netflix has a big range of movies and shows which are scary enough for the Halloween season – and this year is no different. The show Stranger Things has been popular lately and it would be perfect for your Halloween movie night if you haven’t seen it yet.

Netflix has a whole range of other options including a new series from Mike Flanagan called The Midnight Club. Plus there’s the modern Addams Family spin-off called Wednesday.

But right now, take a look at the Stranger Things trailer below:

Amazon Prime Video have a whole lot to choose from when it comes to scary movies and shows. The Stand is one of this streaming services shows and it takes on the repertoire of Stephen King stories plus there’s The Purge which adapts the horror movie into a TV series.

But for now, take a look at the trailer below of the classic movie: I Know What You Did Last Summer:

Stan is home to some great horror movies and TV shows, including our own serial killer story Wolf Creek. In the TV realm, From is the latest creepy mystery about a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. And there’s always Hannibal for those who are really not squeamish.

As for scary movie franchises, Stan pretty much has it all between Saw, Scream and Halloween as well as Sinister, which has been named the scariest movie ever scariest movie ever according to science.

The Science of Scare project developed a method to determine exactly which horror movie is the scariest based on data about people’s heart rate. The project sat 50 people down in a room with 5.1 surround sound to watch 50 of the best horror movies, as recommended by critics lists.

By examining the heart rate monitors on each of the participants, they could determine which of the films kept hearts rates consistently high. The number one horror film according to the study, was Sinister. The 2012 film, from director Scott Derrickson, follows the story of a crime writer who discovers a series of 8mm films showing footage of the gruesome murders he’s currently researching.

The film kept participants’ average heart rate at 86bpm with the highest spike at 131bpm. For the record, a human’s average resting heart rate sits around 65bpm. Take a look at the trailer below:

When you think of horror movies or shows, you wouldn’t often go to Disney straight away but if this is the streaming service you have – it does still have some Halloween options. In fact, Disney now has it’s own ‘Horror’ section and even a ‘Halloween’ section.

In both of these sections is one very scary movie called Fresh, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Stan Sebastian. You can read our review here.

Or you could go for the American Horror Story series – there are 9 series in all – you can watch all the trailers for these series below:

When it comes to watching horror movies on Binge, you’ll find a whole pile of the latest movies, including the 2022 Hellraiser reboot which is the talk of the town right now.

Watch the trailer for Hellraiser below and enjoy your Halloween!

