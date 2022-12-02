The Best New Christmas Movies To Watch On Christmas Day Once All The Hoo-Ha Is Over

For some reason there are a whole pile of new Christmas movies out this year and that’s a good thing, because after too much good food and alcohol on Christmas Day, many of us will be looking for something relaxing to watch while we curl up on the couch. And hey, we know everyone loves watching Elf and Love Actually but sometimes – we need to celebrate with something a little bit different.

So here’s our list of the best new Christmas movies to watch this year. First cab off the rank has to be the much-advertised Spirited featuring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrel. This Dickensian-style movie looks like it’s going to be very funny – but there’s no way it couldn’t be with these two stars in it.

Then there’s Lindsay Lohan’s long-awaited return to the screen with her movie Falling for Christmas. This is a love story with a twist because she’s a rich heiress who has an accident and loses her memory. It looks like it’s a lot of fun and and romantic in a good way, helped along by the fact the male lead is the handsome lodge owner played by Chord Overstreet.

So where can you catch these latest Christmas movies of 2022? We’ll show you below.

Spirited

This is a Dickensian-flavoured Christmas movie starring Ryan Reynolds as Scrooge in a musical version of A Christmas Carol. It also stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, and it’s available in theatres and on Apple TV now. This movies is quite possibly going to become a Christmas classic because the songs by Pasek and Paul are uplifting and beautiful and the cast handle them with heart.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrel are an iconic duo in this movie. Their chemistry is fantastic and Octavia Spencer is a delightful gift in Spirited. Who knew she could sing? Really any of them? Dickens’ moral fable has received a crazy good retelling by a team of today’s best artists. This is one to watch.

You can watch Spirited on Apple TV now.

Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas is Lindsay Lohan’s long-awaited return to the screen as she delivers the first fruits of her two-picture deal with Netflix. Lindsay plays a newly engaged heiress who, after suffering a ski accident, is diagnosed with amnesia and left in the care of a handsome lodge owner played by Chord Overstreet, and his daughter. Without getting sickly romantic, this one looks like a nice one for to watch.

You can watch Falling for Christmas on Netflix now.

Violent Night

Violent Night is a dark comedy for the holidays starring Stranger Things’s David Harbour alongside Beverley D’Angelo, Cam Gigandet, and John Leguiziamo. David plays Santa Claus in this R-rated movie and he steps in to save the day when a wealthy family is held hostage by a group of mercenaries.

Comments about the Violent Night have so far included: “This is like Die Hard and Home Alone, wrapped up as one” and “Finally a violent Santa movie where he’s the good guy instead of a deranged serial killer. ‘ So, this one looks like one to enjoy for all the adults.

Your Christmas or Mine

Students Hayley and James are young and in love but after saying goodbye for Christmas at a London train station, they both make the same mad split-second decision to swap trains and surprise each other. Passing each other in the station, they are completely unaware they’ve just swapped Christmases.

Hayley arrives at a vast mansion in a small village in the Gloucester countryside to find a place where Christmas does not exist, whilst James heads north to a small semi-detached in Macclesfield and steps into the warm and chaotic pandemonium which only a large family Christmas can bring. You’ll recognise Asa Butterfield from Sex Education in this holiday movie as he plays alongside Cora Kirk.

You can watch Your Christmas or Mine on Prime Video now.

The Noel Diary

When best-selling author Jake Turner (played by Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (played by Barrett Doss) – an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own.

Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected. In his first project since the This Is Us series finale, Justin Hartley stars in this new holiday films and this one is perfect for watching as you drink a hot chocolate and relax after a long Christmas Day.

You can watch The Noel Diary on Netflix now.

The Christmas Story Christmas

A Christmas Story Christmas is the long-awaited follow-up to the annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it… as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role which has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.

This sequel has been 39 years in the making and it’s now finally available to stream with Ralphie finally returning to Cleveland Street to give his kids the magical Christmas he experienced as a child.

You can watch A Christmas Story Christmas on HBO Max in the US and in Australia, it’s streaming now on Apple TV and Binge and Prime Video.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special proves there’s something special about these new short-form presentations. This mini-movie revives everything we loved about the original Marvel Studios one-shots. The condensed storytelling leans on mundane absurdity but it works.

This holiday special features our favorite gaggle of space criminals — The Guardians — and it becomes a new tradition in more ways than one. As a holiday special, this one ticks all the boxes and makes us feel Christmassy at the same time. Kevin Bacon plays a great cameo role and this one is a winner all round because both adults and kids are going to want to watch this one again and again.

You can watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus.

