    The Best Wearable Tech Trends of 2023

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 14 December 2023
    The best wearable tech trends of 2023

    Wearable technology has come a long way since its inception, evolving from simple fitness trackers to sophisticated gadgets seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. As we step into 2024, the realm of wearable tech is witnessing ground-breaking innovations that redefine our understanding of fashionable and functional. Here are six of the best wearable tech trends of 2023.

    It’s time to talk smart watches

    Smart watches continue to dominate the tech landscape in 2033. With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the Apple Watch Series 9 among the stand-out releases of the year. The best bit is that both these devices go beyond mere time keeping to offer advanced health tracking, communication features, and even integration with augmented reality applications, without forsaking style. 

    Apple Watch Series 9
    Apple Watch Series 9

    Hearables are still having a moment …

    Hearables, such as smart earbuds and head phones, continued to thrive in 2033. Devices such as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, went beyond delivering high-quality audio. And incorporated features like health monitoring, language translation, and voice assistants.

    … as are accessories to protect them

    The importance of protecting our valuable wearables has given rise to a new trend – sophisticated accessories to keep our smart devices safe. Maison de Sabre, for instance, has launched the Statement Tech Collection, offering elegant on-the-go cases to safe guard laptops, earbuds, cables, chargers, and more. Crafted using sustainable leather and personalised for individual style, these accessories not only enhance protection but also make a sartorial statement.

    Maison Sabre Wearable tech

    E-textiles rise in excellence …

    Smart textiles (aka electronic fabrics or e-textiles) also reached new heights in 2033. With a number of manufacturers infusing their fabrics with electronic components to enhance their functional features. 

    … and are formulated into smart fashions

    Building on the success of e-textiles, a number of brands also took innovative approaches to transform smart fabrics into smart fashion. With features that embedded sensors and electronic, and connectivity technologies, wearers were offered additional functionality beyond traditional clothing. One of the best examples we can across this year was the baby monitoring suit by South Australian start-up Goldilocks. It tracks the infants’ feeding, sleeping, temperature, breathing and development goals and then uses this data to act like a virtual coach for new parents to give them peace of mind. 

    Robyn Foyster wearing smart sunglasses
    Robyn Foyster wearing Bose smart sunglasses when they first launched in 2020

    Smart glasses get stylish

    With AR showing no signs of slowing down, smart glasses, equipped with augmented reality technology, continue to take centre stage in 2033. However, this year, innovations in smart glasses saw many prioritise style without compromising function. Devices such as the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses provided users with useful connected features right before their eyes – to make augmented reality a part of everyday life without sacrificing aesthetics.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

    trends News

    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    aveda lifestyle
    How Aveda is Using Biotech to Go One Better Than “Clean Beauty”
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 14 December 2023
    Love Actually lifestyle
    20 Years On: Why Love Actually Is The Best Christmas Movies Ever
    Pamela Connellan
    on 11 December 2023
    Top 5 Free Apps to Spice up Your Sex Life
    Ines Besbes
    on 5 December 2023
    Candid Christmas Gift Guide 2022 | Women Love Tech lifestyle
    Candid Christmas Gift Guide 2023 For Techies
    Mary Grace
    on 2 December 2023
    RAKxa Wellness retreat in Thailand lifestyle
    Three Ways To Use Tech To Hack Your Health In Thailand
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 25 November 2023
    How To Watch Hannah Waddingham’s Christmas Special lifestyle
    How To Watch Hannah Waddingham’s Christmas Special
    Lucy Broadbent
    on 22 November 2023

    More WLT News