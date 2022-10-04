The Best Wireless Headphones For The Gym

As the weather warms up and we head back to the gym to prepare for summer, we all need headphones that can withstand any workout. With wireless headphones dominating the fitness market due to their portability and flexibility, here are our top picks for your next workout session.

Weighing in at only 3.5g on each side, COTSUBU is the smallest lightest headphones in the ag series. The earphones are completely wireless and support touch operation making them very easy to use. Its tiny body fits comfortably in any ear canal.

RRP: $99.99

The ag WHP01K is a wireless headphone with excellent sound, a stable connection, and are easy to use. The headphones are equipped with a hybrid noise cancelling system, deliver high quality sound with a rich soundstage that is easily considered as the best choice among products in the same category and price range.

RRP: $149.99

The AirPods Pro is the ultimate wireless earbuds, offering noise cancelling, water resistance, and a customisable fit. Priced at AUD $399, you do get more for your money compared to the classic AirPods, including powerful ANC, a customisable fit and sweat and water resistance.

RRP: $399

The Spark wireless headphones are perfect for listening to your favourite songs on the move. These headphones feature focal sound, a lightweight design, an anti-tangle flat cable that can go around the back of your neck, plus a three button remote control and microphone. They also come in a range of colours, so there’s something for everyone.

RRP: $169.95

Bathys delivers high-quality sound, via 5.1 Bluetooth multipoint or wired connection thanks to its USB-DAC mode. The headphones include Focal speaker drivers made in France, high-performance noise cancelling technology, over 30 hours of battery life and high-grade materials. Bathys is the new must-have Bluetooth headphone, that you can take from the gym to the office.

RRP: $1,199

These earphones offer sound quality design based on the latest acoustic engineering and psychoacoustic research results. Definitely check this one out if you’re looking for exceptionally high sound quality.

RRP: $209.95