The Best Wireless Headphones For The Gym

Alice Duthie
on October 5, 2022

As the weather warms up and we head back to the gym to prepare for summer, we all need headphones that can withstand any workout. With wireless headphones dominating the fitness market due to their portability and flexibility, here are our top picks for your next workout session.

ag COTSUBU Wireless Earphones

wireless headphones

Weighing in at only 3.5g on each side, COTSUBU is the smallest lightest headphones in the ag series. The earphones are completely wireless and support touch operation making them very easy to use. Its tiny body fits comfortably in any ear canal.

RRP: $99.99

ag WHP01K Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

wireless headphones

The ag WHP01K is a wireless headphone with excellent sound, a stable connection, and are easy to use. The headphones are equipped with a hybrid noise cancelling system, deliver high quality sound with a rich soundstage that is easily considered as the best choice among products in the same category and price range.

RRP: $149.99

AirPods Pro

New 2nd Generation AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is the ultimate wireless earbuds, offering noise cancelling, water resistance, and a customisable fit. Priced at AUD $399, you do get more for your money compared to the classic AirPods, including powerful ANC, a customisable fit and sweat and water resistance. 

RRP: $399

Focal Spark Wireless Headphones

wireless headphones

The Spark wireless headphones are perfect for listening to your favourite songs on the move. These headphones feature focal sound, a lightweight design, an anti-tangle flat cable that can go around the back of your neck, plus a three button remote control and microphone. They also come in a range of colours, so there’s something for everyone.

RRP: $169.95

Focal Bathys Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bathys delivers high-quality sound, via 5.1 Bluetooth multipoint or wired connection thanks to its USB-DAC mode. The headphones include Focal speaker drivers made in France, high-performance noise cancelling technology, over 30 hours of battery life and high-grade materials. Bathys is the new must-have Bluetooth headphone, that you can take from the gym to the office.

RRP: $1,199

Final ZE2000 True Wireless Earphones

wireless headphones

These earphones offer sound quality design based on the latest acoustic engineering and psychoacoustic research results. Definitely check this one out if you’re looking for exceptionally high sound quality.

RRP: $209.95

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

