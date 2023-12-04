If you dined out over the past 12 months, you likely used OpenTable to reserve your seat. Now, as the year draws to a close, the online restaurant reservation platform has delved into the vast array of diner reviews. And, uncovered the culinary gems and emerging trends that shaped Australia’s dining scene over the last (almost) 365 days. As well as comprehensive data analysis that unearthed intriguing insights into the biggest dining trends of 2023, the recently revealed OpenTable Top 50 Restaurants in Australia showcases the diverse flavours and exceptional talents that have flourished in our local communities.



Regional dining reigns

A remarkable revelation from the Top 50 Restaurants list is the dominance of regional Australian eateries. Which constituted over half of the celebrated establishments. From the King Valley to Byron Bay and the South Coast of NSW, diners sought out regional areas to savour unique flavours crafted from fresh, local ingredients. Victoria emerged as the frontrunner with 17 restaurants, closely trailed by Queensland with 15. New South Wales secured the third position with 13 establishments. Wineries, comprising 14% of the Top 50. And added a touch of sophistication, with names like Wayward Winery and Down The Rabbit Hole Wines gracing the list.

The magic of Mod Oz

Modern Australian cuisine emerged triumphant as the most prevalent culinary style on this year’s list. Encompassing over half of the top restaurants. Notable mentions include the newly renovated Vue de Monde in Melbourne. And Palette Restaurant in the iconic Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast. Both blending classical fine dining with a modern twist, exploring native ingredients. Italian cuisine also claimed its place in the rankings, with Sydney favorites like Osteria di Russo & Russo and Pellegrino 2000 making an appearance.



Solo dining soars

In a surprising twist, 2023 witnessed a 14% year-on-year increase in solo dining across Australia. With Fridays, Thursdays, and Wednesdays emerging as the most popular days for individuals to indulge in some much-needed “me time.” Despite the rising cost of living, national dining demand remained steady. The average spend per person per meal slightly increased from $59 to $61.

Aussies take on international flavours

Finally, one of the biggest dining trends of 2023 saw a shift in the landscape towards diverse international flavour. With Afghan, Scandinavian, and Irish cuisines experiencing significant year-on-year increases of 73%, 62%, and 38%, respectively. Noteworthy mentions in diner reviews revealed a growing fascination with ramen, spaghetti, mushrooms, burrata, and curry. Tuesday dining witnessed the largest year-on-year growth (5%), while 6pm dominated all time slots across the week.



Drew Bowering, Senior Director Sales and Services APAC at OpenTable, expressed enthusiasm about the evolving dining landscape. “From a rise in solo dining to the increased popularity of 5 pm meals, it’s clear that how we eat is changing. Savvy restaurants are adapting in myriad ways, from solo-friendly menus to early bird specials,” he said.