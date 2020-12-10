The BlueAnt X5: The Newest Party Speaker From Down Under

The Bluetooth speaker market has been flooded with choices over recent years, but Australian owned and designed BlueAnt’s new X5 speaker most definitely stands out. At 60-watts of power and up to 20 hours of playtime, portability and versatility are at the forefront. With a $399 price tag, it should be considered by anyone who takes partying and music seriously.

Design

One of the most notable features of the X5’s design is its weight. At only 4.1kg it is very portable, especially considering the size of it. That being said, the speaker isn’t too big (36cm high x 26cm wide x 26cm deep) allowing it to fit into the corner of most rooms or be thrown into the boot of the car.

The controls for the speaker all reside on the top of the speaker, with buttons for power, light modes, playback, individual connection options, and a large dial for volume. While it is a bit clustered, it is simple enough to use once you get used to it.

BlueAnt claims the battery will last up to 20 hours at 50% volume, and while I haven’t fully put it to the test, I do not doubt it. The LED lights on the front of the speaker are excellent and have 5 modes that synch with the music. They really add to the experience, especially when used in a dark room.

The LED Light Modes: Courtesy of BlueAnt

Another feature that adds the “party” to the speaker is the two microphones that make for perfect late-night karaoke. They easily plug into the top of the speaker and have their own volume controls.

You can connect to the speaker through Bluetooth, a 3.5mm Aux, or a USB port which can also be used to charge your mobile phone or other devices.

The X5: Courtesy of BlueAnt

Sound

Now the important part, does it sound good?

With a whopping 110dB+, a 156mm woofer a 59mm tweeter, and a Bass vent inverter tube, the answer is most certainly yes. For anyone who doesn’t know what those numbers mean (me included), it basically means that the detail and clarity of sound are incredible.

Even when cranked up to 100% volume, there is little distortion. When the bass boost is enabled, the sound carries far and wide and you can almost feel your bones vibrating. You are able to hear layers of sound within songs that you wouldn’t know exist.

There is even the capacity to link two X5’s together using ‘duo mode’, which in my opinion may even be slightly excessive unless you want the whole neighbourhood to file noise complaints.

Conclusion

The X5 hits a niche in the market, possessing sound quality that is close to much larger speakers but keeping portability on its side being smaller lighter. This makes it hard to compare with other party speakers.

With a $399 price tag, it isn’t for everyone but should seriously be considered by anyone who wants to elevate their entertainment potential, both at home and on the go. As much of our entertaining is now done at home due to COVID, it’s a great addition to any summer barbeque or party.