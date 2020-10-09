The Devil Walks Among Us in Two Dark Pictures Anthology Games

From the Creators of Until Dawn, comes two Dark Pictures Anthology Games called ‘Little Hope’ and ‘Man of Medan’. Here are two horror games that are perfect for playing at night.

Little Hope Game – Dark Pictures Anthology

Little Hope is named after the foggy town where a teacher and four college students have become stranded after a bus crash. Here you can switch between the perspective of five playable characters.

There are three ways to play Little Hope:

Solo story – as a single-player experience

Movie night mode – invite over up to 4 friends to play a story with you

Shared story – play online with a friend

Little Hope is available for pre-order on PS4, Steam, and Xbox One. Release date of 30th October 2020.

Man of Medan – Dark Pictures Anthology

Man of Medan is based on holiday diving trip with five friends. A storm is brewing and things take a sinister turn. This is the first game in the series.

Little Hope is currently available on PS4, Steam, and Xbox One.

Head to the Dark Pictures website for more information: https://www.thedarkpictures.com/

About Supermassive Games

We are a BAFTA-winning, independent game developer with a reputation for innovation in both storytelling and VR. We have released a number of successful titles and are best known for the critically acclaimed PS4 hit Until Dawn and the recently launched The Dark Pictures Anthology. The latter is a series of stand-alone, horror games for PS4, Xbox and PC. The first game is Man of Medan.

Founded in 2008, the studio is now home to over 150 talented individuals working across a range of storytelling titles. We’ve built a track record of high-end production backed up with delivery and reliability. The studio has received numerous awards, including a BAFTA for Until Dawn, and was included on the prestigious Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 and Technology Fast 500 lists in 2013.

The studio also works with GamesAid, other charities and educational establishments. With a passion to deliver high-end interactive drama Supermassive Games is carving a unique and exciting path in the games industry.

https://www.supermassivegames.com/