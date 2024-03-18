Just In: Dyson Has Launched Its Most Intelligent Hair Dryer Yet

Dyson strikes again! In exciting news for both beauty enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals alike, the hair care brand known for its viral at home-styling devices has once again pushed the boundaries of innovation with its latest launch – the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer. This groundbreaking addition to Dyson’s beauty lineup comes equipped with smart, automatic and trademarked Nural sensor technology. Promising a healthier scalp and enhanced natural shine for all hair types.

Smarter styling

At the heart of Dyson’s newest hair dryer lies its intelligence. This device, powered by advanced Nural sensor technology, protects scalp health, prevents heat damage, and delivers fast and efficient drying. The Scalp Protect mode automatically reduces heat to 55°C. Optimising scalp comfort and drying speed as the dryer gets closer to your hair and scalp. This innovative feature ensures a gentle yet effective styling experience, promoting healthier hair from root to tip.

Tailored to your tresses

Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all styling routines. With the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer, users can expect a personalised styling experience like never before. The attachment learning feature remembers your styling preferences, simplifying your routine and adapting to your go-to styling mode effortlessly. Whether you’re aiming for sleek and straight or defined curls, this intelligent hair dryer caters to your unique needs with precision and ease.

Excellence in Efficiency



In addition to its intelligent features, Dyson engineers the Supersonic Nural hair dryer for efficiency. Equipped with a powerful motor that accelerates airflow, it significantly reduces drying time without compromising on results. Say goodbye to lengthy styling sessions and hello to more time to conquer the day with confidence.

Attachment issues

Alongside the Supersonic Nural hair dryer, Dyson introduces its new attachment – the Wave+Curl diffuser. Engineered with reversible airflow, this attachment is designed for waves, curls, and coils. Helping define and shape natural hair patterns with ease. Whether you’re embracing your curls or experimenting with new styles, the Wave+Curl diffuser delivers salon-quality results from the comfort of your own home.

Impressive endorsements

As well an (almost) guaranteed popularity among at-home locks lovers, the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair is earning rave reviews from industry experts and online influencers alike. Trichologist, Chelcey Salinger, underscores the importance of scalp health in Australia’s harsh environment. Praising the Supersonic Nural for its ability to prevent damage with its innovative scalp care technology. Renya Xydis (feature image, right), Dyson Styling Ambassador, hails the hair dryer’s groundbreaking scalp care features and attachment learning technology. Predicting a revolution in both professional and at-home styling routines. Finally, Model and TV Presenter Laura Dundovic (feature image, left), speaks from personal experience, noting the drastic improvement in her hair’s health since using Dyson hair tools. “I’ve been on my healthy hair journey for about three years now. And have noticed a drastic improvement since using Dyson hair tools. When we want to improve the health of any part of our body we need to take a holistic approach. So our hair shouldn’t be any different. The scalp is where hair growth begins, so having a tool that can protect and improve my scalp’s health is life-changing.” With endorsements like these, it’s probably not overstating to suggest that the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer won’t just change your hair, but may well change your life!

The Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer is priced at $749 and will be available to purchase at Dyson.com.au and Dyson stores from April 11th.