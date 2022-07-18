The HeraBEAT Medical Device Makes Monitoring Your Maternal Health Far Easier

The HeraBEAT Medical Device Makes Monitoring Your Maternal Health Far Easier

Pamela Connellan
on July 18, 2022
HeraBEAT Device

Three years of COVID has brought about some great advances in telehealth for most people but for pregnant women, access to quality healthcare can still be a big struggle because stresses can run high and healthcare options can be limited. But the new HeraBEAT device from Australian-listed medtech company, HeraMed, changes that because it gives pregnant women the ability to monitor the heartbeat of their baby from home, making telehealth possible.

In a traditional, low-risk pregnancy, expectant mothers require over 14 visits to the hospital — which starts to add up when each visit lasts on average between 45-60 minutes. HeraMED has addressed this gap with its HeraCARE platform and the HeraBEAT device. This device enable expectant mothers to reduce their in-person visits to only 6-8 visits and to reduce the visit length to around 10-15 minutes.

This is due to the HeraBEAT device which allows you to do fetal heart rate monitoring at home. This way you can check on your baby’s heart rate and also detect any irregularities much earlier than traditional methods.

Pregnant women in Australia can buy the HeraBEAT now and already, expectant mothers are using the technology at Ramsey Health Care’s Joondalup Health Campus in Brisbane, where over 500 mothers are using the telehealth platform with an additional 70 expectant mothers each week.

Head of Obstetrics at Ramsey Health Care’s Joondalup Health Campus, Dr Cliff Neppe says: “In 2022, we are looking to shake up the standard schedule of maternity care to Connected Maternity Care” – with the goal of enrolling 7,500 women by the end of 2024.

Here’s what some of the women using the device had to say:

“It has brought me inner calm between each checkup. When you hear the heartbeat, the feeling is indescribable. I start smiling and I’m immediately relieved.” Rachel Eidel, first-time mum

“The experience of HeraBEAT with my older children was incredible; hearing the heartbeat made it real. It’s just easy and comfortable to use.” Dr Noa Glick Fishman, third-time mum

“That moment when the heartbeat appears on the screen is a moment like no other. Finally, there’s an opportunity to experience this at home, in your own privacy – to feel the baby and be able to know what’s going on at any given moment.” Liraz Palachi, new mum

The technology is also being rolled out to women in the Palestinian Authority in partnership with not-for-profit organisation, Project Rozana and leading hospital Sheba Medical Center. According to Ronit Zimmer, Executive Director of Project Rozana, the partnership is designed to: “Enable local healthcare workers to operation virtual clinics in remote areas, eliminating many logistical, bureaucratic and security obstacles for rural residents seeking quality healthcare.”  

For more about the HeraBEAT device, visit HeraBeat here.

For more from Women Love Tech about the latest tech for health, visit here.

Keep It Cleaner – An Australian Health & Wellness App Which Avoids Toxic Diet Culture
Pamela Connellan
By Pamela Connellan
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Pamela Connellan is a journalist, specialising in movie reviews, stories about the movie industry and streaming trends, She has a keen love of everything visual but also writes about the latest, new tech products and sustainability.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

David Attenborough news
Exclusive Extract: Sir David Attenborough Shares What Lies Ahead For Our Planet
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 19, 2022
Science news
What’s Happening Across The Country This National Science Week?
Alice Duthie
on July 19, 2022
news
You Can Now Use Snapchat On The Web
Alice Duthie
on July 18, 2022
Ray-ban Sunglasses news
You Can Now Make Whatsapp Calls On Your Ray-Ban Stories Sunglasses
Pamela Connellan
on July 17, 2022
best headphones technology
Need a New Pair Of Headphones? Here Are Our Top 5
Lucy Cooper
on July 15, 2022
laptop stand neck pain reviews
Have Neck Pain From Slouching Over Your Laptop? Check Out These Laptop Stands.
Alice Duthie
on July 15, 2022

More WLT News