    The Jabra Elite 8 Earbuds Were the Best Thing I Packed for an African Safari

    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 6 March 2024
    Jabra Elite 8 Best Travel earbuds

    An upgraded version of their earlier models, the Jabra Elite 8 Active Earbuds claim to be perfect for the active user. And, while my life features less gym sessions than I would like to admit, I do consider my love for travel a serious sport. Here’s what happened when the Jabra Elite 8 Earbuds joined my khaki vest and malaria tablets and accompanied me on a recent trip to Africa. And, why they’re up for serious contention for best travel earbuds on the market.

    In flight entertainment

    Long-haul flights can be a drag. But the Jabra Elite 8 Active Earbuds made the experience much more enjoyable. Their adaptive noise cancellation feature blocked out the drone of the airplane engines, screaming kids and airsick passengers. Allowing me to immerse myself in cheesy movies and music without any distractions. Plus, the secure fit ensured that they stayed in place even during naps, so I didn’t have to worry about them falling out mid-flight.

    So-fari, so good

    From trekking Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and wildlife safaris in Botswana to hiking Mount Kiliminjaro in Tanzania, sleeping under the stars while camping in Serengeti National Park and hand feeding Giraffes in the capital of Kenya, the Jabra Elite 8 Active Earbuds proved to be incredibly versatile during my four week escape.

    Their military-grade construction (and very on brand neutral colour!) meant that they could withstand the rigours of all my outdoor adventures. Including dust, water and shock. Whether I was tracking leopards on a game drive, snorkelling in the Indian Ocean or dangling my feet over the edge of a waterfall that bordered two countries, these earbuds held up flawlessly, delivering crystal-clear sound and reliable performance every step of the way.

    The convenience of hands-free voice assistance also allowed me to stay connected and informed on the go. Whether I required directions to avoid being eaten alive by a hungry lion. Wanted to listen to a podcast while visiting a remote Masai Mara tribe. Or, just needed to check the weather forecast before committing to a boat trip around Mombassa Island, connecting to my preferred voice assistant was seamless, eliminating the need to reach for my phone.

    Plus, the long-lasting battery life meant that I could enjoy hours of uninterrupted use without needing to recharge. Handy when access to electricity was in short supply!

    Jabra elite 8 active best travel earbuds

    Luxe listenings

    Even when I was indulging in some relaxation at a luxury resort, the Jabra Elite 8 Active Earbuds didn’t disappoint. Their adaptive noise cancellation feature ensured that I could tune out any background noise and fully immerse myself in my favourite playlists. Whether I was lounging by the pool or enjoying a spa treatment.

    The smartwatch connectivity feature was also a game-changer, allowing me to leave my phone behind during sunset stolls along the shore, while still enjoying a solid connection to my music.

    Finally, the earbuds’ ability to maintain clear calls in any environment was impressive, thanks to the six microphones that intelligently distinguished between background noise and my voice. Even in windy conditions (I want to pretend that was the sound of cheetahs streaking past, but it was really just the seaside breeze from my resort balcony), the wind-protecting mesh and noise cancellation algorithm ensured that my calls remained interference-free. And no one at home really bought into the prank that I was now Simba’s dinner!

    Keen to find out whether the Jabra Elite 8 really are the best travel earbuds on the market? You can score a pair for under $250, currently on sale at JB HI Fi, Amazon or Harvey Norman.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

