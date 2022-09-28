The Latest Watches From Huawei Are Focused On Your Health

Pamela Connellan
on September 28, 2022
Recently, Australians’ behaviour towards their health has shifted with 4 in 10 people saying they’re prioritising their health now more than they did before COVID-19. In response to this trend, Huawei has three watches out now which have some health-tracking benefits.

With summer nearly here, it’s the perfect time to kickstart your health journey with these wearables with some helpful features such as blood pressure monitoring. The first of these watches from Huawei is WATCH D which measures your blood pressure with cutting-edge technology.

The accuracy of the blood pressure measurement is often affected by the tightness of the watch and where exactly it’s worn on the wrist, but the WATCH D has a high-resolution pressure sensor, feedback pressure control circuit and low-flow airway which allows the precise pressure measurement system to maintain a pressure measurement error within ±3mmHg4, allowing users to measuring blood pressure accurately anywhere. (NB This blood pressure feature is intended for general wellness and fitness purpose only. This watch isn’t a medical device and should not be used for medical diagnosis or used as treatment, monitoring, or prevention.)

In addition to this feature, the WATCH D supports heart rate measurement, scientific sleep monitoring and stress monitoring. The watch has 70 workout modes and a battery life of seven days.

The GT 3 Pro helps you look good, feel better
The GT3 Pro comes in a titanium (46mm) or ceramic body with asapphire watch dial (43mm). With a long 14-days of battery life, this watch also has electrode technology for accurate health measurements. It can access over 100 personalised workouts – from golf to cross-country skiing to free training.

The GT3 Pro is has IP68 and 5 ATM ratings for water resistance so you can wear it in the ocean as deep as 30 metres with the Free Diving Mode6.

As well, the GT3 Pro has all-day heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. It has loads of customisation options so you can personalise it to your taste.

The WATCH FIT 2: Made to fit your lifestyle
The WATCH FIT 2 has a lightweight feel and clean design. You can transfer files by tapping your smart devices together, push calls from your phone to your wrist, or play music directly to your watch.

The WATCH FIT 2 comes with 97 workout modes so if you want a personal trainer, but you haven’t got round to getting one – you can try out the built-in animated fitness coach which supports seven different workout modes, with audio instructions and demonstrations.

The watch also a wellness plan for you including step tracking, water intake, and workouts. As more Aussies want to keep healthy, these daily reminders give some positive feedback so you can stay motivated.

And if you are a runner, Huawei’s Running Ability Index (RAI) will analyse your height, age, weight, fitness and running experience to create a professional-level training plan. The WATCH FIT 2 has a 10-day battery life (7 days of intensive use) so you can use it every day. It comes in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink and Isle Blue.

The BAND 7: Thin and light

This new smart band is very light and thin so you could even forget you’re wearing it. This watch has 24/7 active health management so it will support your health journey. It can monitor your sleep, stress, your menstrual cycle and heart health.

From this information, BAND 7’s Healthy Living Shamrock provides you personalised health management so you can set daily health goals. The watch has 14 days of battery life and 96 workout modes including running and roller skating, music controls, stopwatch, alarm clock and find my phone.

About Huawei: Huawei’s products and services are available in over 170 countries. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. For more info, you can visit here.

For more from Women Love Tech on the latest smart watches, visit here.

5 Best Smart Watches of 2022


Pamela Connellan
By Pamela Connellan
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Pamela Connellan is a journalist specialising in writing about the tech industry and how we can work towards changing the gender bias in this industry. She has a keen love of everything tech - especially how to keep it sustainable. She also covers what's streaming, why it's interesting and where to watch it.

View more

